  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 20, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 20, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 20, 2025 08:25 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today are discussed below (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 20, 2025) will give you plenty of chances to fill up your bank with in-game cash. Events like Free Parking Money come multiple times today, while Rent Frenzy and Cash Boost can also help you earn cash.

Here's a comprehensive list of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today to keep you a step ahead of your peers.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn money and retrieve that cash by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you can earn enhanced rent from your in-game friends. After this event, Free Parking Money returns.

Rent Frenzy can help you increase your cash positions (Image via Scopely)
Rent Frenzy can help you increase your cash positions (Image via Scopely)

Cash Boost arrives after the second Free Parking Money event, helping you earn enhanced cash rewards for completing simple in-game tasks. Then comes Wheel Boost as the final flash event of the day, giving you one free spin for each Color Wheel mini-game during its run.

  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on August 19, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on August 20 at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Note: All events except for the first Free Parking Money event begin and end today.

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

  • Pass GO one time
  • Complete one Bank heist
  • Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new tournament and a new milestone event are arriving today, along with a new Tycoon Racers event. The tournament and the milestone event challenge you to complete milestones to earn certain in-game assets. Certain milestones can help you earn Tycoon Racers tokens so that you can participate in the racers event and earn more rewards.

Check out the complete schedule below:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
  • Route M: This new milestone event began on August 20, 2025, and ends on August 22 (or August 20, depending on your time zone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones; upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 2.5+ tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, among other rewards.
  • Water Tower Drift: This tournament begins on August 20, 2025, and ends on August 21. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones; you can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 2K+ tokens for the Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them.
  • Tycoon Racers event: This begins on August 20, 2025. The new special event will be here for four to five days before concluding on August 24 (or August 25 in some time zones). You can earn special tokens and use them to participate in this event for more rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Free Parking Money events, the Rent Frenzy, and the Cash Boost event using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. You can also participate in Wheel Boost for some in-game events.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 19, 2025) were

  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Free Parking Money (1 hour)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

