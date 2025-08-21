  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 21, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 21, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 21, 2025 08:33 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you upgrade buildings at affordable prices and give you opportunities to earn plenty of cash. There are only three flash events scheduled for today (August 21, 2025). However, you can earn plenty of rewards by participating in Quick Win challenges and the milestone event and tournament that are live today.

This article brings a comprehensive list of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. Read on to explore more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with High Roller, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings. Then comes Builder's Bash, which grants you up to 50% discounts on upgrading the Landmarks.

Upgrade your buildings at a discount during Builder's Bash (Image via Scopely)
Upgrade your buildings at a discount during Builder's Bash (Image via Scopely)

Then arrives the final event, Rent Frenzy. It will help you earn extra rent from your in-game friends. Read on for the complete schedule.

  • High Roller (5 minutes): Began on August 20, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on August 21, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Note: All events except High Roller begin and end today (August 21, 2025)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass Go one time.
  • Land on Chance one time.
  • Complete two Shutdowns.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new daily tournament is arriving today, and it can help you earn plenty of in-game bonuses by completing milestones. You can also get your hands on tokens for the Tycoon Racers event by completing certain milestones. Check out the complete schedule below:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
  • Route M: This new milestone event began on August 20, 2025, and ends on August 22 (or August 21, depending on your time zone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones; upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 2.5+ tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, among other rewards.
  • Ranch Rally: This tournament begins on August 21, 2025, and ends on August 22. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones; you can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 2K+ tokens for the Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them.
  • Tycoon Racers event: This begins on August 20, 2025. The new special event will be here for four to five days before concluding on August 24 (or August 25 in some time zones). You can earn special tokens and use them to participate in this event for more rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade your buildings at affordable prices. Take full advantage of the discounts and complete your boards. After that, use roll multipliers during Rent Frenzy, and you can recover the cash you have spent during the Builder's Bash.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 20, 2025) were:

  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Free Parking Money (1 hour)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
