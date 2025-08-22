Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 22, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn a lot of in-game cash and stickers. Something like Sticker Boom is especially valuable right now, as the current season’s sticker collection event is set to end in just a few days. To make the most of these opportunities, having the full schedule for today’s events is essential.

Ad

This article provides a list of all Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 22, 2025).

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events

There are two Mega Heists in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule. The day kicks off with a Mega Heist, allowing tycoons to boost their wealth by robbing their friends’ banks. Then comes High Roller, which lets you use higher roll multipliers to earn better rewards.

Ad

Trending

The Mega Heist event helps you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

The Mega Heist returns after High Roller and is followed by Sticker Boom, the final flash event of the day. During Sticker Boom, you can earn 50% more stickers from each pack opening.

Ad

Check out the full schedule below.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Sticker Boom (20 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 6:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Roll doubles four times

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new daily tournament and milestone event are going live today. Both bring a series of milestones that, once completed, reward you with exciting in-game rewards, cash, and more.

Ad

You can also earn Tycoon Racers event tokens, which allow you to participate in the special event and increase your chances of unlocking more in-game bonuses.

Here are the details:

Summer Escape: This event began on July 2, 2025, and will continue until August 27, 2025.

This event began on July 2, 2025, and will continue until August 27, 2025. Monopoly Motel: Monopoly Motel started on August 22, 2025, and will end on August 24, 2025. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. The event includes 62 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 17,000 dice rolls and more than 2,500 Tycoon Racers tokens, among other rewards.

Monopoly Motel started on August 22, 2025, and will end on August 24, 2025. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. The event includes 62 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 17,000 dice rolls and more than 2,500 Tycoon Racers tokens, among other rewards. Cactus Circuit: Cactus Circuit runs from August 22, 2025, to August 23, 2025. You must perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress through the event and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones in total, and completing them can yield over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 2,000 Prize Drop tokens, along with other rewards.

Cactus Circuit runs from August 22, 2025, to August 23, 2025. You must perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress through the event and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones in total, and completing them can yield over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 2,000 Prize Drop tokens, along with other rewards. Tycoon Racers Event: Tycoon Racers began on August 20, 2025, and will run for four to five days, concluding on August 24, 2025, or August 25, 2025, depending on your time zone. You can collect special tokens and use them to participate in the event for additional rewards.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

To get the most out of Monopoly Go daily events, especially those active today, participate in the Mega Heist using roll multipliers, as it will allow you to collect as much cash as possible. Save your earnings for the upcoming Builder’s Bash to upgrade Landmarks.

Be sure to open Sticker Packs during the Sticker Boom event to complete your sticker albums and unlock even more rewards.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 21, 2025) were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More