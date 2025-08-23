  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 23, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 23, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 23, 2025 08:24 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 23, 2025) can help you boost your cash positions. Events like Cash Boost and Cash Grab can accelerate your in-game progress. There are also special events, such as Tycoon Racer, milestone events, and daily tournaments.

Here's today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help you stay ahead of your peers.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 23, 2025) begin with Cash Boost, where you get to earn extra cash for completing certain in-game tasks. Then comes Cash Grab, where you get to earn more cash by catching the falling banknotes by tapping on the screen.

Builder&#039;s Bash is the final flash event of today (Image via Scopely)
Builder's Bash is the final flash event of today (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Wheel Boost, which helps you get a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game, increasing your chances of getting better assets.

The next event is High Roller, which helps you to increase your roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. Then comes Builder's Bash as the final flash event, where you get to upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discount.

  • Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 24, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are

  • Pass GO one time
  • Complete one Shutdown
  • Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new daily tournament is coming today, bringing plenty of milestones to complete. This can help you earn exciting in-game bonuses and tokens for Tycoon Racers.

Check the complete schedule below:

  • Summer Escape: This event began on July 2, 2025, and will continue until August 27.
  • Monopoly Motel: Monopoly Motel started on August 22, 2025, and will end on August 24 (or on August 25, depending on your time zone). During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. The event includes 62 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 17,000 dice rolls and more than 2,500 Tycoon Racers tokens, among other rewards.
  • Rail Track: Rail Track runs from August 23, 2025, to August 24 (or on August 25, depending on your time zone). You must perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress through the event and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones in total, and completing them can yield over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 2,000 Prize Drop tokens, along with other rewards.
  • Tycoon Racers Event: Tycoon Racers began on August 20, 2025, and will run for four to five days, concluding on August 24 (or August 25, depending on your time zone). You can collect special tokens and use them to participate in the event for additional rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in Cash Boost, Cash Grab events with the roll multipliers to increase your chances of earning more from these events. Try to grab some in-game assets from the Wheel Boost event.

After that, try to upgrade your Landmarks at a discount during the Builder's Bash to boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 22, 2025) were

  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Sticker Boom (20 minutes)

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

