Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 24, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule includes flash events that can help you earn cash rewards. Almost all of today's flash events, including Cash Boost and Mega Heist, can help you earn cash rewards. However, if you need a few other in-game bonuses, you can participate in the ongoing daily tournaments and special events to do so.This article explores everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. Read on to explore more.Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash eventsThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today, August 24, begins with Cash Boost, which helps you to earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks. Then comes High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to earn more rewards.Mega Heist helps you get extra cash by looting your friends' banks (Image via Scopely)Mega Heist is the next event, during which you can attack your friend's banks to earn more cash. Then arrives Rent Frenzy, where you can earn extra cash by collecting rent from in-game friends.Then comes the Free Parking Money event, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. Check out the complete schedule below:Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 25, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today, August 24, are:Pass GO two timesComplete two ShutdownsLand on Utility one timeMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentA new milestone event and a new tournament will arrive after the conclusion of the ongoing ones. The Tycoon Racer special event will also be replaced by a new Treasure Dig mini-game today. Completing certain milestones of the new milestone event and the new tournament will help you earn tokens for the dig event, so that you can participate in it and earn more rewards.The Summer Escape season is also ending in the next couple of days, so this is also your final chance to complete sticker albums and earn more rewards. Check out the complete schedule below:Summer Escape: This event began on July 2, 2025, and will continue until August 27.Summer Style: Summer Style starts on August 24 (or on August 25, depending on your time zone) and will conclude on August 26, 2025. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. The event includes 62 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 21,000 dice rolls and more than 200+ Treasure Dig tokens, among other rewards.Hike Hustle: Hike Hustle runs from August 24 (or on August 25, depending on your time zone) and ends on August 25, 2025. You must perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress through the event and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones in total, and completing them can yield over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 130+ Treasure Dig tokens, along with other rewards.Tycoon Racers Event: Tycoon Racers began on August 20, 2025, and will run for four to five days, concluding on August 24 (or August 25, depending on your time zone). You can collect special tokens and use them to participate in the event for additional rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Cash Boost, Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and Free Parking Money events with roll multipliers to increase your earnings from these events. However, try not to waste the cash earned on Landmark Upgrades until the return of the Builder's Bash event. This way, you can save money while upgrading Landmarks, and put the cash earned today to great use.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 23, 2025) were:Cash Boost (5 minutes)Cash Grab (20 minutes)Wheel Boost (20 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Builder's Bash (1 hour)