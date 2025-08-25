  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 25, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 25, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 25, 2025 08:58 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule can help you earn free dice rolls and plenty of cash. The Summer Escape season is about to end soon, and the community is trying to get rich and boost their in-game progress by participating in the daily events. However, you must learn about the complete schedule of events to get the best out of them.

Ad

This article brings everything you need to know about the flash events and other Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. Read on to explore more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Wheel Boost, which grants you an extra free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. The Cash Grab event arrives after that, which can help increase your chances of getting better rewards from the mini-game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Participate in Mega Heist to earn more cash (Image via Scopely)
Participate in Mega Heist to earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Cash Grab, which helps you earn cash. You can grab cash by tapping on the falling banknotes to increase your cash position. Then arrives Mega Heist, which can help you loot banks of your in-game friends.

Ad

Following is Golden Blitz, which helps you trade Gold Stickers with your friends. This can help the community complete their sticker albums before the conclusion of the sticker collection event. The Free Parking Dice event is next, where you can land on specific tiles to earn dice and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve the earned rolls.

Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you can collect extra rent from friends to increase your cash position. This event is followed by the Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discount.

Ad
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Golden Blitz: Begins at 8:00 am and ends on August 26, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends on August 25, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins schedule for today are:

  • Pass Go one time
  • Complete Go one time
  • Collect one sticker

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

There is a new daily tournament arriving in the game today, which brings new milestones. Complete it to earn in-game bonuses and tokens for the ongoing and final special event of the season, the Treasure dig.

Ad
Ad

Read on to learn more.

  • Summer Escape: This event began on July 2, 2025, and will continue until August 27.
  • Summer Style: Summer Style starts on August 24 (or on August 25, depending on your time zone) and will conclude on August 26, 2025. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. The event includes 62 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 21,000 dice rolls and more than 200+ Treasure Dig tokens, among other rewards.
  • Luxe Laps: Luxe Laps runs from August 25, 2025, and ends on August 26, 2025. You must perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress through the event and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones in total, and completing them can yield over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 130+ Treasure Dig tokens, along with other rewards.
  • Treasure Dig mini-game: Treasure Dig mini-game began on August 24, 2025 (or August 25, depending on your time zone), and will conclude on August 26 (or August 27 in certain time zones). You can collect special tokens and use them to participate in the event for additional rewards.
Ad

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Wheel Boost event to grab some in-game assets. Use roll multipliers to get the most out of the events like Mega Heist, Cash Grab, Rent Frenzy, and Free Parking Dice events. After that, use the cash during the Builder's Bash to complete the boards faster than usual.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 24, 2025) were:

Ad
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications