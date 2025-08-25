Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 25, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule can help you earn free dice rolls and plenty of cash. The Summer Escape season is about to end soon, and the community is trying to get rich and boost their in-game progress by participating in the daily events. However, you must learn about the complete schedule of events to get the best out of them.This article brings everything you need to know about the flash events and other Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. Read on to explore more.Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash eventsThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Wheel Boost, which grants you an extra free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. The Cash Grab event arrives after that, which can help increase your chances of getting better rewards from the mini-game.Participate in Mega Heist to earn more cash (Image via Scopely)Then comes Cash Grab, which helps you earn cash. You can grab cash by tapping on the falling banknotes to increase your cash position. Then arrives Mega Heist, which can help you loot banks of your in-game friends.Following is Golden Blitz, which helps you trade Gold Stickers with your friends. This can help the community complete their sticker albums before the conclusion of the sticker collection event. The Free Parking Dice event is next, where you can land on specific tiles to earn dice and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve the earned rolls.Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you can collect extra rent from friends to increase your cash position. This event is followed by the Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discount.Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Golden Blitz: Begins at 8:00 am and ends on August 26, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends on August 25, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins schedule for today are:Pass Go one timeComplete Go one timeCollect one stickerMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentThere is a new daily tournament arriving in the game today, which brings new milestones. Complete it to earn in-game bonuses and tokens for the ongoing and final special event of the season, the Treasure dig.Read on to learn more.Summer Escape: This event began on July 2, 2025, and will continue until August 27.Summer Style: Summer Style starts on August 24 (or on August 25, depending on your time zone) and will conclude on August 26, 2025. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. The event includes 62 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 21,000 dice rolls and more than 200+ Treasure Dig tokens, among other rewards.Luxe Laps: Luxe Laps runs from August 25, 2025, and ends on August 26, 2025. You must perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress through the event and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones in total, and completing them can yield over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 130+ Treasure Dig tokens, along with other rewards.Treasure Dig mini-game: Treasure Dig mini-game began on August 24, 2025 (or August 25, depending on your time zone), and will conclude on August 26 (or August 27 in certain time zones). You can collect special tokens and use them to participate in the event for additional rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in the Wheel Boost event to grab some in-game assets. Use roll multipliers to get the most out of the events like Mega Heist, Cash Grab, Rent Frenzy, and Free Parking Dice events. After that, use the cash during the Builder's Bash to complete the boards faster than usual.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayMonopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 24, 2025) were:Cash Boost (5 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Mega Heist (45 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Free Parking Money (1 hour)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go