  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 26, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 26, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 26, 2025 07:17 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
There are a number of Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go daily events offer players the opportunity to earn a variety of rewards every day. Today’s schedule doesn’t feature a large number of flash events. However, the ones that are available, such as Builder’s Bash and Roll Match, can help boost your in-game progress. Quick Wins, special and milestone events, as well as tournaments, even grant valuable bonuses.

This article presents a comprehensive overview of today’s Monopoly Go daily events.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events

The latest lineup of Monopoly Go daily events begins with Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade buildings with up to 50% discounts on Landmarks. Following that is Sticker Boom, where you can earn 50% more stickers from each sticker pack opened.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Builder's Bash helps you to complete boards faster (Image via Scopely)
Builder's Bash helps you to complete boards faster (Image via Scopely)

Next is Roll Match, where you must roll specific dice combinations to complete milestones and earn rewards. After that comes Cash Boost, which lets you earn extra cash by completing certain in-game tasks.

  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Sticker Boom (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on August 27, 2025, at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO one time
  • Collect one sticker
  • Land on Community Chance one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

Scopely has also introduced a new tournament. By participating and completing its milestones, you can earn in-game bonuses and tokens for the ongoing Treasure Hunt special event.

Here’s the full schedule of ongoing and upcoming events:

  • Summer Escape: This event began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Summer Style: Summer Style started on August 24, 2025, (or on August 25, 2025, depending on your time zone) and will conclude on August 26, 2025. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. With 62 milestones available, rewards include over 21,000 dice rolls and more than 200 Treasure Dig tokens, among other bonuses.
  • Jet Jam: Running from August 26, 2025, to August 27, 2025, Jet Jams requires you to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress and earn tokens. It features 40 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 130 Treasure Dig tokens, along with other rewards.
  • Treasure Dig: The Treasure Dig mini-game began on August 24, 2025, (or August 25, 2025, depending on your time zone) and will conclude on August 26, 2025 (or August 27, 2025 in certain time zones). Collect special tokens to participate and unlock additional rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during Roll Match and Cash Boost to increase your earnings. Take advantage of Builder’s Bash to complete as many boards as possible.

Lastly, with the Summer Escape sticker collection event ending tomorrow, Sticker Boom may be your last chance to finish all sticker albums and claim exclusive rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 25, 2025) were:

  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
  • Cash Grab (20 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Golden Blitz
  • Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour)

