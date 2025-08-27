Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 27, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 27, 2025), including Rent Frenzy, Cash Boost, and Builder's Bash, can help you expand your cash reserves in the game and earn discounts on Landmark upgrades. To get the most out of these events, you must know the full schedule.

Ad

This article outlines the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule for August 27, 2025.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist, which allows you to loot cash from your friends' banks. Then arrives Rent Frenzy, where you can earn extra rent from your buddies.

High Roller is next. In this event, you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. Afterward, Mega Heist returns for another round. Then comes Builder's Bash, offering up to 50% discounts on Landmark upgrades.

Ad

Trending

The final event is Cash Boost, which provides increased cash rewards for completing specific in-game tasks.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins on August 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on August 27, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins on August 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on August 27, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins on August 27, 2025, at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins on August 27, 2025, at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 28, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Note: All events except Mega Heist begin today (August 27, 2025), and all events except Cash Boost end today (August 27, 2025).

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll Five Times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new milestone event and tournament are also arriving in Monopoly Go today. They feature numerous milestones that can be completed to earn in-game bonuses and tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event.

Ad

The upcoming Peg-E Prize Drop will be the first special event of the new season, replacing the current Treasure Hunt mini-game. Below is the full schedule:

Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.

Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025. Bon Appetit: Bon Appetit is the upcoming season in Monopoly Go. While the full schedule and sticker collection details remain unknown, it is confirmed that the season will begin on August 27, 2025. The end date has yet to be announced.

Bon Appetit is the upcoming season in Monopoly Go. While the full schedule and sticker collection details remain unknown, it is confirmed that the season will begin on August 27, 2025. The end date has yet to be announced. Profit Buffet: Profit Buffet started on August 25, 2025, and will conclude on August 27, 2025. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. With 62 milestones available, rewards include over 18,000 dice rolls and more than 550 Treasure Dig tokens, among other bonuses.

Profit Buffet started on August 25, 2025, and will conclude on August 27, 2025. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. With 62 milestones available, rewards include over 18,000 dice rolls and more than 550 Treasure Dig tokens, among other bonuses. Camp Cook Off: Running from August 26, 2025, to August 27, 2025, Camp Cook Off requires you to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress and earn tokens. It has 40 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 500 Treasure Dig tokens, along with other rewards.

Running from August 26, 2025, to August 27, 2025, Camp Cook Off requires you to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress and earn tokens. It has 40 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 500 Treasure Dig tokens, along with other rewards. Peg-E Prize Drop: The Peg-E Prize Drop began on August 27, 2025, and it will last until September 1, 2025. During its run, you can collect special tokens to participate and unlock additional rewards.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers in Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and Cash Boost to get the most out of these events. Don’t forget to upgrade your buildings during Builder’s Bash to boost your progress in the game.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 26, 2025) were:

Ad

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Sticker Boom (30 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More