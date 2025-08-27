Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 27, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 27, 2025), including Rent Frenzy, Cash Boost, and Builder's Bash, can help you expand your cash reserves in the game and earn discounts on Landmark upgrades. To get the most out of these events, you must know the full schedule.
This article outlines the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule for August 27, 2025.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist, which allows you to loot cash from your friends' banks. Then arrives Rent Frenzy, where you can earn extra rent from your buddies.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
High Roller is next. In this event, you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. Afterward, Mega Heist returns for another round. Then comes Builder's Bash, offering up to 50% discounts on Landmark upgrades.
The final event is Cash Boost, which provides increased cash rewards for completing specific in-game tasks.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins on August 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on August 27, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins on August 27, 2025, at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 28, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Note: All events except Mega Heist begin today (August 27, 2025), and all events except Cash Boost end today (August 27, 2025).
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Roll Five Times
- Upgrade one Landmark
- Land on Chance two times
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament
A new milestone event and tournament are also arriving in Monopoly Go today. They feature numerous milestones that can be completed to earn in-game bonuses and tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event.
The upcoming Peg-E Prize Drop will be the first special event of the new season, replacing the current Treasure Hunt mini-game. Below is the full schedule:
- Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
- Bon Appetit: Bon Appetit is the upcoming season in Monopoly Go. While the full schedule and sticker collection details remain unknown, it is confirmed that the season will begin on August 27, 2025. The end date has yet to be announced.
- Profit Buffet: Profit Buffet started on August 25, 2025, and will conclude on August 27, 2025. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. With 62 milestones available, rewards include over 18,000 dice rolls and more than 550 Treasure Dig tokens, among other bonuses.
- Camp Cook Off: Running from August 26, 2025, to August 27, 2025, Camp Cook Off requires you to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress and earn tokens. It has 40 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 500 Treasure Dig tokens, along with other rewards.
- Peg-E Prize Drop: The Peg-E Prize Drop began on August 27, 2025, and it will last until September 1, 2025. During its run, you can collect special tokens to participate and unlock additional rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Use roll multipliers in Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and Cash Boost to get the most out of these events. Don’t forget to upgrade your buildings during Builder’s Bash to boost your progress in the game.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 26, 2025) were:
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Sticker Boom (30 minutes)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:
- How to trade cards in Monopoly Go
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?
- How to add friends in Monopoly Go