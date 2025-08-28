Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 28, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (August 28, 2025) has a good mix of flash events that can help you earn cash and other in-game assets. Also events like Quick Wins, a new daily tournament, special events, and can help you earn more rewards. Here's today's schedule of Monopoly Go daily events to help you progress faster.Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash eventsThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Lucky Chance, which helps you earn better rewards than usual for landing on the Chance tile. Then comes High Roller, wherein you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from this event.High Roller can help you use higher roll multipliers (Image via Scopely)Then comes the Rent Frenzy event, where you get to earn extra rent from your friends. Then arrives Roll Match as the final flash event, where you roll certain dice combinations to complete milestones and earn rewards.Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today areRoll five timesComplete one Bank HeistUpgrade one LandmarkMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentA new season, called Bon Appetit, has begun in Monopoly Go. It has also brought a new season-long sticker collection event, where you complete sticker albums to earn more rewards.A new tournament also arrives today (August 28, 2025) with lots of milestones. Complete them milestones to earn in-game rewards and tokens for the Welcome Treasure Dig Event.Bon Appetit: Bon Appetit is the upcoming season in Monopoly Go. While the full schedule and sticker collection details remain unknown, it is confirmed that the season will begin on August 27, 2025. The end date has yet to be announced.Cake Walk: Cake Walk started on August 27, 2025, and will conclude on August 30. During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. With 62 milestones available, rewards include over 18,000 dice rolls and more than 550 Treasure Dig tokens, among other bonuses.Camp Cook Off: Running from August 27 to 29, 2025, Camp Cook Off requires you to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress and earn tokens. It has 40 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 500 Treasure Dig tokens, along with other rewards.Welcome Treasures Dig event: The new special event began on August 27, 2025, and will last until August 31 (or September 1, depending on your time zone). During its run, you can collect special tokens to participate and unlock additional rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Lucky Chance and Rent Frenzy using the roll multipliers to earn as much as possible. Then, participate in Roll Match to earn some more in-game assets to boost your progress.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 28, 2025) wereMega Heist (45 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Mega Heist (45 minutes)Builder's Bash (1 hour)Cash Boost (10 minutes)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articlesHow to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go