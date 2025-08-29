Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 29, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 29, 2025) can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. Today's flash events can help you upgrade Landmarks at a lower cost and increase your cash positions, while Quick Wins, milestone events, tournaments, and other events help boost in-game progress.
Here are the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (August 29, 2025) begins with Builder's Bash, where you get to upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts. Then comes Cash Boost, where you can get extra cash for completing certain in-game tasks.
Next is High Roller, which helps you use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. Then comes Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on the Free Parking tile to make even more.
- Builder's Bash ( 1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
- Pass GO two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
- Collect one sticker
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament
A new daily tournament arrives today, beinging lots of milestones that can help you earn more in-game assets. Check out more details from the schedule below:
- Bon Appetit: Bon Appetit is the upcoming season in Monopoly Go. While the full schedule and sticker collection details remain unknown, it is confirmed that the season will begin on August 27, 2025. The end date for this event is October 15.
- Cake Walk: Cake Walk started on August 27, 2025, and will conclude on August 31 (or September 1, depending on your time zone). During this time, you can complete milestones by landing on tiles featuring event-exclusive tokens. With 62 milestones available, rewards include over 18,000 dice rolls and more than 550 Treasure Dig tokens, among other bonuses.
- Tycoon Class: Running from August 29 to 30, 2025, Camp Cook Off requires you to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to progress and earn tokens. It has 40 milestones, and completing them can earn you over 5,500 dice rolls and more than 500 Treasure Dig tokens, along with other rewards.
- Welcome Treasures Dig event: The new special event began on August 27, 2025, and will last until August 31 (or September 1, depending on your time zone). During its run, you can collect special tokens to participate and unlock additional rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Participate in Builder's Bash and upgrade your Landmarks at a discount. Then, participate in Cash Boost and Free Parking Money using roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. This way, you can easily retrieve the cash spent on upgrading buildings.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 28, 2025) were
- Lucky Chance (15 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
