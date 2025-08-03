Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 3, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of cash. All the flash events scheduled for today will help you earn cash rewards. However, you can also earn in-game rewards from the Quick Wins, new milestone event, daily tournament, and a new special event arriving today. But you must learn the complete schedule to get the best out of them.This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. Go through everything to sketch out a game plan that can boost your in-game progress.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleToday's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Wheel Boost, which grants you a free extra wish during the Color Wheel mini-game. Then comes Mega Heist, where you loot your friend's banks to raise your cash reserves.High Roller helps you use higher roll multipliers (Image via Scopely)High Roller is lined up after that, and it helps you use higher roll multipliers for better rewards. Cash Boost arrives next with enhanced cash rewards for completing simple in-game tasks.Then comes the Golden Blitz, where you get to trade Gold Stickers with your friends. This event is followed by Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash, and on the Free Parking tile to retrieve the cash.Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Golden Blitz: Begins on August 3, 2025, at 3:00 pm and ends on August 4, 2025, at 2:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Note: All the Monopoly Go daily events, except the Golden Blitz, begin and end today.Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Pass GO one timeLand on Chance two timesCollect one stickerMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentSince the ongoing Partners event will conclude today (after midnight in certain time zones), the ongoing milestone event and daily tournament will also end along with it. Therefore, Scopely will launch a milestone event, a tournament, and a special event to replace the concluding ones.However, since all these events conclude after midnight in certain time zones, in today's schedule, we will mention the concluding events as well as the upcoming ones.Read on to explore more about today's Monopoly Go daily events:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.Camping Crackle: This new milestone event began on July 31, 2025, and will end on August 3 (or August 4, in certain time zones). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the ongoing Partners event tokens, among other rewards.Green Geniuses: This tournament began on August 2, 2025, and ends on August 3 (or August 4, in certain time zones). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.8K dice rolls, 1.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them all.Beach Party: Beach Party will replace Camping Crackle on August 3, 2025 (or August 4 in certain time zones) and will last for a day before concluding on August 4, 2025. Land on Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles to earn points to complete milestones and earn rewards. You can get over 12K dice rolls and over 200 Pickaxe tokens for the upcoming Dig Minigame.Tide Ride: This new tournament will replace the concluding one (Green Geniuses) in the game. It begins on August 3, 2025 (or August 4, 2025, for some players) and will also last a day before concluding on August 4, 2025. There are 40 milestones that you can complete to earn over 5K dice and more than 100 Pickaxe tokens, among other rewards.Fantastic Partners event: Fantastic Partners began on July 29, 2025. You can earn tokens from the upcoming daily milestone event/tournament and use them to participate in the Partners event for more rewards. This event is scheduled to end on August 3 (or August 4, in certain time zones).Dig Minigame: A Dig minigame is arriving today on August 3, 2025 (or August 4, 2025 in certain places), and it will also last for a day before concluding on August 4, 2025. Earn the Pickaxe tokens from the tournament and the milestone event, and use them in the Dig Minigame event to earn more rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Free Parking Money events using a roll multiplier to get the most out of these events. Participate in Wheel Boost for more in-game assets, and Golden Blitz to complete your sticker collections sooner than usual.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 2, 2025) were:Cash Boost (10 minutes)Landmark Rush (5 minutes)Mega Heist ($5 minutes)Cash Boost (10 minutes)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go