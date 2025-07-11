Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 11, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (July 11, 2025) offers a great opportunity to boost your in-game cash reserves. Developer Scopely has introduced a fresh lineup of Quick Win challenges, a new tournament, and several other events that can help you earn valuable in-game assets. To maximize your rewards, it’s essential to understand the full schedule of these events and plan your gameplay accordingly.

This article covers everything you need to know about today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Cash Boost kicks off the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today. During its run, you can increase your cash earnings by completing basic in-game tasks.

Then comes High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers for greater rewards.

The High Roller event can help you play with higher roll multipliers (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Lucky Chance, where landing on the Chance tile yields better rewards. Finally, High Roller returns as the last flash event of the day.

Cash Boost (!0 minutes): Began on July 10, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on July 11, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Began on July 10, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on July 11, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins on July 11, 2025, at 2:00 am and ends on the same day at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins on July 11, 2025, at 2:00 am and ends on the same day at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am on July 11, 2025, and ends on July 12, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am on July 11, 2025, and ends on July 12, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins on July 11, 2025, at 2:00 pm and ends on the same day at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass Go one time

Roll doubles four times

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

While there is a milestone event currently live in Monopoly Go, Scopely has released a new daily tournament that will run for 24 hours. This tournament offers a variety of sticker packs to help you complete your Summer Escape season album.

You can also earn Partners Event tokens through these events, which are essential for participating in and maximizing rewards from the Partners Events.

Check out the complete schedule below:

Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.

Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025. Waterpark Wonders: Waterpark Wonders kicked off on July 10, 2025, and will run until July 14, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards.

Waterpark Wonders kicked off on July 10, 2025, and will run until July 14, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards. Grain Reign: This event begins on July 11, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 12, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls and 1.5K+ Partners event tokens, among other things, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 11, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 12, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls and 1.5K+ Partners event tokens, among other things, by completing them all. Aqua Partners: This started on July 8, 2025, and will last until July 14, 2025 (or July 15, 2025, depending on your region). You can earn tokens for Aqua Partners from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Today's recommended strategy hasn't really changed. Make sure to use roll multipliers during the Lucky Chance and Cash Boost events to maximize your earnings. Take advantage of High Roller to progress quickly through milestones in both the daily tournament and milestone events.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 10, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

