Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 10, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for July 10, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash rewards, upgrade your buildings at discounts, and more. Only four flash events are scheduled for today. The developer also bringings plenty of Quick Wins, milestone events, and daily tournaments to help you boost your in-game progress.

Ad

This article lists all the events arriving in the game today (July 10, 2025).

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (July 10, 2025) begins with Mega Heist, where you get to loot your friends' banks to increase your cash positions. This is followed by Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on the Free Parking tile to grab the cash.

Ad

Trending

Participate in Mega Heist to earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

Builder's Bash arrives next and helps you upgrade the Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. Then comes Rent Frenzy as the final flash event of the day, which helps you earn extra rent from your in-game friends.

Ad

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new milestone event arrives today and will last until the end of the ongoing Partners event, so you can grab plenty of tokens for it. This new milestone event will also bring plenty of sticker packs so that you can complete the sticker albums of the Summer Escape season to earn more rewards.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read on to learn more:

Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.

This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27. Waterpark Wonders: This event began on July 10, 2025, and will run until July 14. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards.

This event began on July 10, 2025, and will run until July 14. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards. Jet Jam: This event begins on July 9, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 10. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls and 2.7K+ Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 9, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 10. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls and 2.7K+ Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Aqua Partners: Starts on July 8, 2025, and will last until July 14 (or July 15, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for this event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and Free Parking Money using the high roll multipliers to increase your earnings from these events. Then, participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade your buildings at a discount.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 10, 2025) were

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More