Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 10, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for July 10, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash rewards, upgrade your buildings at discounts, and more. Only four flash events are scheduled for today. The developer also bringings plenty of Quick Wins, milestone events, and daily tournaments to help you boost your in-game progress.
This article lists all the events arriving in the game today (July 10, 2025).
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (July 10, 2025) begins with Mega Heist, where you get to loot your friends' banks to increase your cash positions. This is followed by Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on the Free Parking tile to grab the cash.
Builder's Bash arrives next and helps you upgrade the Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. Then comes Rent Frenzy as the final flash event of the day, which helps you earn extra rent from your in-game friends.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are
- Pass GO one time
- Land on Chance two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
A new milestone event arrives today and will last until the end of the ongoing Partners event, so you can grab plenty of tokens for it. This new milestone event will also bring plenty of sticker packs so that you can complete the sticker albums of the Summer Escape season to earn more rewards.
Read on to learn more:
- Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
- Waterpark Wonders: This event began on July 10, 2025, and will run until July 14. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards.
- Jet Jam: This event begins on July 9, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 10. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls and 2.7K+ Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Aqua Partners: Starts on July 8, 2025, and will last until July 14 (or July 15, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for this event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and Free Parking Money using the high roll multipliers to increase your earnings from these events. Then, participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade your buildings at a discount.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
