Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 9, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 9, 2025) are aimed at helping you earn cash rewards. There are flash events, Quick Wins, and more that can help you obtain in-game assets and tokens for the special Aqua Partner event. Participating in the special event will grant you more rewards. However, to get the most out of these events, it helps to know the complete schedule.

Ad

This article provides a comprehensive schedule for the Monopoly Go daily events arriving on July 9, 2025, to help you stay a step ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you can collect rent from your friends to improve your cash position.

Ad

Trending

The Rent Frenzy event can help you earn extra cash (Image via Scopely)

This is followed by Cash Boost, where you can earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks. The High Roller event is the final flash event of today. Here, you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. This is the complete schedule:

Ad

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on July 8, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on July 9, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins on July 8, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on July 9, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Note: The last three events begin on July 9, 2025.

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins challenges scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll doubles four times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new daily tournament is arriving on July 9, 2025, replacing Tan Tussle. Along with the ongoing milestone event, it will feature many in-game assets. However, the most important rewards are the tokens you get for the Partners event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

You can also earn stickers from these events to help you complete sticker albums of the Summer Escape season. These are the events:

Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.

This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025. Summer Style: This event began on July 8, 2025, and will run until July 10, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax, Utility, and Chance tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards.

This event began on July 8, 2025, and will run until July 10, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax, Utility, and Chance tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards. Jet Jam: This event begins on July 9, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 10, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls and 2.7K+ Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 9, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 10, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls and 2.7K+ Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Aqua Partners: Starts on July 8, 2025, and will last until July 14, 2025 (or July 15, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for this event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers while participating in flash events like Free Parking Money and Rent Frenzy to get the most out of them. Utilize High Roller to complete the daily tournaments' milestones and milestone events to earn those rewards faster than usual.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for yesterday (July 8, 2025) was:

Ad

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More