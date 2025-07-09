Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 9, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 9, 2025) are aimed at helping you earn cash rewards. There are flash events, Quick Wins, and more that can help you obtain in-game assets and tokens for the special Aqua Partner event. Participating in the special event will grant you more rewards. However, to get the most out of these events, it helps to know the complete schedule.
This article provides a comprehensive schedule for the Monopoly Go daily events arriving on July 9, 2025, to help you stay a step ahead of the competition.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you can collect rent from your friends to improve your cash position.
This is followed by Cash Boost, where you can earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks. The High Roller event is the final flash event of today. Here, you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. This is the complete schedule:
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on July 8, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on July 9, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Note: The last three events begin on July 9, 2025.
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly Go Quick Wins challenges scheduled for today are:
- Upgrade one Landmark
- Complete one Bank Heist
- Roll doubles four times
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
A new daily tournament is arriving on July 9, 2025, replacing Tan Tussle. Along with the ongoing milestone event, it will feature many in-game assets. However, the most important rewards are the tokens you get for the Partners event.
You can also earn stickers from these events to help you complete sticker albums of the Summer Escape season. These are the events:
- Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
- Summer Style: This event began on July 8, 2025, and will run until July 10, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax, Utility, and Chance tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards.
- Jet Jam: This event begins on July 9, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 10, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls and 2.7K+ Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Aqua Partners: Starts on July 8, 2025, and will last until July 14, 2025 (or July 15, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for this event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Use roll multipliers while participating in flash events like Free Parking Money and Rent Frenzy to get the most out of them. Utilize High Roller to complete the daily tournaments' milestones and milestone events to earn those rewards faster than usual.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for yesterday (July 8, 2025) was:
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
