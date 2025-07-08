Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 8, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Most of today's (July 8, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule brings opportunities for tycoons to earn more cash, upgrade their Landmarks, and boost their in-game progress overall. A new milestone event, a daily tournament, and a new Partners event arrive today, so learning the complete schedule will help you make the most of them.
Here's everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for July 8, 2025.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Builder's Bash, which helps you to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. Rent Frenzy, i.e., the second flash event of today, runs simultaneously with Builder's Bash and helps you earn extra rent from your friends.
The next event is High Roller, which lets you use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from different events. Cash Boost arrives after this, where you can earn more cash rewards by completing simple in-game tasks. Mega Heist is today's final event, which helps you loot the banks of your in-game friends.
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are
- Pass GO two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
- Land on Community Chest two times
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
There is a new milestone event and a new tournament lined up for the tycoons. You can earn plenty of in-game assets by completing the milestones of these events. You can also grab tokens for the upcoming Aqua Partners event.
Summer Escape season is in full swing. Try to earn stickers to complete albums, and you can get more rewards.
- Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
- Summer Style: This event began on July 8, 2025, and will run until July 10. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax, Utility, and Chance tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards.
- Tan Tussle: This event begins on July 8, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 9. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 100+ Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Aqua Partners: Starts on July 8, 2025, and will last until July 14 (or July 15, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for this event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Use roll multipliers during Rent Frenzy, Cash Boost, and Mega Heist events to get the most out of these events. Participate in the Builder's Bash to complete boards faster and at a lower cost.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 7, 2025) were
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
- Lucky Chance (15 minutes)
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour)
- Mega Heist (1 hour)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles