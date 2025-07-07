Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 7, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 7, 2025) can help you earn cash, dice rolls, and plenty of other in-game assets. There are also events like the Quick Wins Challenges, where you need to complete three simple tasks to earn dice rolls and tokens for the ongoing Juggle Jam event. Owing to the sheer number of events, it is essential to learn their schedules to achieve the best results.

This article provides the complete schedule of events for today to help you stay ahead of your competitors. It also provides a functional strategy for new players.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Roll Match, during which you have to roll certain combinations to complete objectives and earn certain rewards. Then arrives the Lucky Chance event, which helps you to get better rewards than usual every time you land on the Chance tile during this event.

The Mega Heist event can help you increase your cash positions (Image via Scopely)

Free Parking Dice is the next event in line. This event can help you earn dice rolls. Land on specific tiles to collect the dice rolls, and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them. Then arrives the Mega Heist as the final flash event of today, helping you to loot your friends' banks.

Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Mega Heist (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 8, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Upgrade two Landmarks.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Monopoly Go milestone events and daily tournaments scheduled for today will help you earn tokens for the Juggle Jam event. There are plenty of other rewards you can get from the event as well. This includes boosters, in-game assets, cash, and more.

From this event, you can also earn Sticker Packs that will help you complete the Summer Escape season's sticker collection event. Read on to explore more:

Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.

This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27. Beach Party: This event began on July 6, 2025 (or July 7, depending on your timezone), and will run until July 8, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Making A Splash event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 200+ special event tokens, among other rewards.

This event began on July 6, 2025 (or July 7, depending on your timezone), and will run until July 8, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Making A Splash event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 200+ special event tokens, among other rewards. Luxe Laps: This event begins on July 7, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 8, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 100+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 7, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 8, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 100+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Juggle Jam event: Began on July 6, 2025 (or July 7, depending on your timezone). The Juggle Jam event will last until July 8, 2025. You can earn tokens for this event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Lucky Chance, Free Parking Dice, and Mega Heist events using roll multipliers. This way, you can get the most out of these events. You can participate in Roll Match to gather some in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 6, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

