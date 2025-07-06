Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 6, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events are ideal for players looking to boost their cash positions. Those like High Roller and Lucky Chance can also help you earn more in-game assets. You can also gain plenty of rewards from the daily special events, tournaments, and more. However, it won't be possible to get the most out of these without knowing the complete schedule.

This article presents the Monopoly Go daily events schedule. It talks about the flash events, Quick Wins arriving today, and more to help the readers stay a step ahead of their peers. Read on to explore more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The schedule for today's Monopoly Go daily events begins with Mega Heist, which helps you to loot the banks of your in-game progress. High Roller is next in line, which allows the players to use roll multipliers. It can help you multiply your earnings from different in-game events.

The Mega Heist event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

After this comes the Cash Boost event, where you get enhanced cash prizes for completing simple in-game tasks. After that comes Lucky Chance, which increases your chances of getting better rewards from landing on the Chance tile.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Began on July 5, 2025, at 11:00 am and ends on July 6, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Began on July 5, 2025, at 11:00 am and ends on July 6, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 7, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Win challenges scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance tile two times

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Since the ongoing milestone event and daily tournament will end with the conclusion of the Tycoon Racers event, the developer announced a new milestone event and a daily tournament that will replace the current ones.

The new Summer Escape season also arrived recently. You can check out the details of the new season in the previous article. Read on to explore more.

Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.

This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27. Beach Party: This event begins on July 6, 2025 (or July 7, depending on your timezone), and will run until July 8, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Making A Splash event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 200+ special event tokens, among other rewards.

This event begins on July 6, 2025 (or July 7, depending on your timezone), and will run until July 8, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Making A Splash event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 200+ special event tokens, among other rewards. Breeze Bash: This event begins on July 6, 2025 (or July 7, depending on your timezone), and will run for 21 hours before concluding on July 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 100+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 6, 2025 (or July 7, depending on your timezone), and will run for 21 hours before concluding on July 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 100+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Tycoon Racers event: The Tycoon Racers event arrived on July 2, 2025, and will continue until July 7. This will be the final special event of this season. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the event milestones for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.

The Tycoon Racers event arrived on July 2, 2025, and will continue until July 7. This will be the final special event of this season. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the event milestones for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress. Juggle Jam event: Begins on July 6, 2025 (or July 7, depending on your timezone). The Juggle Jam event will last until July 8, 2025. You can earn tokens for this event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in all of today's Monopoly Go flash events using the roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Lucky Chance will help you earn plenty of cash, especially when you use the roll multipliers.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 5, 2025) were:

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

