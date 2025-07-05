Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 5, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

All three flash events scheduled for today's Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn cash. The title will also see a new daily tournament and a milestone event that can help you gain plenty of in-game assets like dice rolls, cash rewards, sticker packs, and more. However, you must learn the complete schedule of today's events to get the most out of them.
This article brings the Monopoly Go daily events schedule so that you can stay a step ahead of your peers.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Cash Boost. You can earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks during this event. Then comes Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your in-game friends.
Mega Heist arrives after Rent Frenzy as today's final flash event. During this event, you can loot your friends' bank to increase your cash positions.
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Collect Cash.
- Pass GO two times.
- Roll Doubles two times.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
The Summer Escape season is currently live, and tycoons can earn in-game assets by completing sticker albums of the new season-long sticker collection event. The developer also announced a new tournament and milestone event that can help you earn crucial rewards.
Check out the complete schedule below:
- Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
- Making A Splash: This event began on July 4, 2025, and will last until July 6, or July 7, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Pickup tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Making A Splash event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 2.5K special event tokens, among other rewards.
- Breeze Bash: This event begins on July 5, 2025, and will end on July 6 or July 7, 2025, depending on your timezone. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Tycoon Racers event: The Tycoon Racers event arrived on July 2, 2025, and will continue until July 7. This will be the final special event of this season. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the event milestones for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Use roll multipliers during the Cash Boost, Rent Frenzy, and Mega Heist events to get the most out of them. You can also use roll multipliers to complete the milestones of the tournaments and special events faster than usual.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 4, 2025) were:
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
