Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 5, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

All three flash events scheduled for today's Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn cash. The title will also see a new daily tournament and a milestone event that can help you gain plenty of in-game assets like dice rolls, cash rewards, sticker packs, and more. However, you must learn the complete schedule of today's events to get the most out of them.

Ad

This article brings the Monopoly Go daily events schedule so that you can stay a step ahead of your peers.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Cash Boost. You can earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks during this event. Then comes Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your in-game friends.

Mega Heist can help you earn extra cash (Image via Scopely)

Mega Heist arrives after Rent Frenzy as today's final flash event. During this event, you can loot your friends' bank to increase your cash positions.

Ad

Trending

Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Ad

Collect Cash.

Pass GO two times.

Roll Doubles two times.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Summer Escape season is currently live, and tycoons can earn in-game assets by completing sticker albums of the new season-long sticker collection event. The developer also announced a new tournament and milestone event that can help you earn crucial rewards.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the complete schedule below:

Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.

This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27. Making A Splash: This event began on July 4, 2025, and will last until July 6, or July 7, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Pickup tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Making A Splash event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 2.5K special event tokens, among other rewards.

This event began on July 4, 2025, and will last until July 6, or July 7, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Pickup tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Making A Splash event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 2.5K special event tokens, among other rewards. Breeze Bash: This event begins on July 5, 2025, and will end on July 6 or July 7, 2025, depending on your timezone. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 5, 2025, and will end on July 6 or July 7, 2025, depending on your timezone. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Tycoon Racers event: The Tycoon Racers event arrived on July 2, 2025, and will continue until July 7. This will be the final special event of this season. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the event milestones for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during the Cash Boost, Rent Frenzy, and Mega Heist events to get the most out of them. You can also use roll multipliers to complete the milestones of the tournaments and special events faster than usual.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 4, 2025) were:

Ad

High Roller (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More