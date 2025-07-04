Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 4, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's (July 4, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule is filled with flash events that can help you earn cash. You can raise your cash positions today by participating in Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and other events. You can also earn other in-game assets by completing Quick Wins, participating in the ongoing milestone event, tournaments, and more.

Ad

Read on to know the complete schedule for Monopoly Go daily events and stay ahead of your peers.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for July 4, 2025 begins with a High Roller, where you get to use higher roll multipliers. The second event is Rent Frenzy, which can help you earn extra cash from renting out your property.

Free Parking Money is next in line, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. After this, Rent Frenzy returns as the fourth flash event of the day.

Ad

Trending

Mega Heist event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Mega Heist is the second-to-last flash event of today, where you can loot your friends' banks for more cash. After this arrives Roll Match, where you have to roll certain combinations of dice to complete objectives and earn rewards.

Ad

High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 5, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 5, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 5, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Summer Escape season is currently in full swing, and it has brought plenty of sticker albums you can complete to earn stickers. There is a new milestone event and a new tournament scheduled for today (July 4, 2025) that can also help you earn in-game assets tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, i.e., the first special event of this season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the schedule below:

Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.

This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27. Making A Splash: This event began on July 4, 2025, and will last until July 6, or July 7, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Pickups tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Making A Splash event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 2.5K special event tokens, among other rewards.

This event began on July 4, 2025, and will last until July 6, or July 7, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Pickups tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Making A Splash event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 2.5K special event tokens, among other rewards. Shake Speedway: This event begins on July 4, 2025, and will end on July 5. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 4, 2025, and will end on July 5. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Tycoon Racers event: The Tycoon Racers event arrived on July 2, 2025, and will continue until July 7. This will be the final special event of this season. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the event milestones for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in Rent Frenzy, Free Parking Money, and Mega Heist using roll multipliers to get the most out of these events. Roll Match can also help you earn plenty of in-game assets.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 3, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More