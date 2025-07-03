Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 3, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 3, 2025) bring plenty of events like the Mega Heist, Builder's Bash, and more. These can help you earn cash and complete your boards faster. A new season also arrived yesterday, and a lot of new milestone events and daily tournaments are arriving with it.

This article sheds light on the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today to help the readers stay a step ahead of their competitors.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with the Mega Heist event, which helps you to loot the banks of your in-game friends. Then comes the Builder's Bash, during which you can upgrade buildings at up to 50% discounts.

The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade Landmarks at affordable prices (Image via Scopely)

Then comes the High Roller, an event that helps you use higher roll multipliers. This event is followed by the return of Mega Heist, which is followed by Free Parking Money. Free Parking Money is today's final flash event, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash, and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Upgrade one Landmark.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Monopoly Go Summer Escape season arrived in the game on July 2, 2025, replacing the previous Star Wars Go season. The first daily tournament of this season also arrives today. The Tyccon Racers event is also live in the game.

Check out the complete schedule of the special Monopoly Go daily events for today:

Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.

This event began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27. Golden Hour Wonders: This event began on July 2, 2025, and will last until July 4. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Golden Hour Wonders event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and plenty of special event tokens, among other rewards.

This event began on July 2, 2025, and will last until July 4. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Golden Hour Wonders event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and plenty of special event tokens, among other rewards. Stream Sprint: This event begins on July 3, 2025, and will end on July 4. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 3, 2025, and will end on July 4. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Tycoon Racers event: The Tycoon Racers event arrived on July 2, 2025, and will continue until July 7. This will be the final special event of this season. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the event milestones for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during the Mega Heist and Free Parking Money event to earn more cash rewards. Use the Builder's Bash event to upgrade your landmarks at a discount to complete the boards faster.

If you have enough dice rolls, you can also use higher roll multipliers during the High Roller event to boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 2, 2025) were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

