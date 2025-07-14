Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 14, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn in-game assets, cash, and other amazing rewards. There are events like Builder's Bash and Cash Boost that can help you boost your in-game progress. However, most of the community does not know the complete schedule of the flash events, making it harder to get the most out of these events.
This article provides the complete list of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today to help you stay a step ahead of others..
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Roll Match, which helps you grab in-game assets for rolling certain dice combinations. Then arrives the Cash Boost event, where you can grab extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks.
Then comes the Mega Heist event, where you get to loot the banks of your in-game friends to increase your cash positions. Then, you can use the Builder's Bash event to upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts. After this, Cash Boost returns as the final event of today.
- Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 15, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Upgrade one Landmark
- Complete one Bank Heist
- Roll Doubles four times
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
A new daily tournament is arriving today to help the tycoons earn more special event tokens. While these tokens can help you earn rewards from the special events, you can also complete milestones of these events to earn more rewards.
Check out the complete schedule below:
- Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
- Bike Breeze: Bike Breeze kicked off on July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Bike Breeze event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and more than 700+ Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.
- Lemonade Tycoons: This event begins on July 14, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 15, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls and 500+ Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other things, by completing them all.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens: This started on July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region) and ends on July 15, 2025. You can earn tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in Cash Boost, Mega Heist, and Roll Match using roll multipliers to get the most out of these events. Participate in the Builder's Bash event to upgrade your buildings faster than usual.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 13, 2025) were:
- Cash Boost (10 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Lucky Chance (15 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles