Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 13, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of cash rewards and other in-game assets. Today's schedule also brings events that can help you complete boards sooner than usual. There are special types, milestone variants, and more. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the most out of them.
This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today. Read on to explore more.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with the Cash Boost event, where you get to earn extra cash for completing certain in-game tasks. Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you get to earn more rent from your friends.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The High Roller event is next, and it helps you use higher roll multipliers. Then arrives Mega Heist, allowing you to loot your friends' banks. Lucky Chance is the next in line, and it helps you earn better rewards upon landing on the Chance tile. Finally comes Builder's Bash as the final event of today. It helps you upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts.
- Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins on July 12, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on July 13, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Note: The last five events begin and end today, i.e., July 13, 2025.
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
- Land on the Utility tile one time
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
As the Partners event ends today, Scopely is bringing in a new milestone event and a new daily tournament to help the community earn in-game assets and tokens for the upcoming special promotion.
The Summer Escape season brings 23 albums. Complete sticker albums by collecting sticker packs from these events to earn more rewards.
- Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
- Bike Breeze: Bike Breeze kicked off on July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Bike Breeze event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and more than 700+ Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.
- Seaside Serve: This event begins on July 13, 2025 (or July 14, depending on your time zone) and will run for a day before concluding on July 14, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls and 500+ Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other things, by completing them all.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens: This started on July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region) and ends on July 15, 2025. You can earn tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Use High Rollers during the Cash Boost, Rent Frenzy, and Mega Heist events to get the most out of them. Then, participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade your buildings at discounted prices.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 12, 2025) were:
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles: