Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 12, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 12, 2025) can help you upgrade your landmarks at discounted prices. You can also earn a lot of money via flash events and grab plenty of in-game assets by participating in the milestone events and daily tournaments.

Ad

Here's today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help you stay ahead of your peers.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's (July 12, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Builder's Bash, which can help you upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounted prices. The next event is Cash Boost, which helps you earn more cash by completing simple in-game events.

The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade Landmarks at discounts (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Mega Heist as the final flash event of the day; participate to grab better loot from your friends' banks.

Ad

Trending

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins on July 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on JUly 12, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins on July 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on JUly 12, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Note: The last two events begin and end today, i.e., July 12, 2025.

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Pass GO one time

Complete one Shutdown

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Monopoly Go has a new daily tournament scheduled to arrive today. The new tournament and the milestone event can help you earn plenty of cash rewards, dice rolls, and tokens for the Partners event, which can help you participate in the Partners event and earn more.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Summer Escape season also went live with 23 new sticker albums, completing them would also mean more rewards for the tycoons.

Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.

Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025. Waterpark Wonders: Waterpark Wonders kicked off on July 10, 2025, and will run until July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards.

Waterpark Wonders kicked off on July 10, 2025, and will run until July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards. Frisbee Fling: This event begins on July 12, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls and 1.5K+ Partners event tokens, among other things, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 12, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls and 1.5K+ Partners event tokens, among other things, by completing them all. Aqua Partners: This started on July 8, 2025, and will last until July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). You can earn tokens for Aqua Partners from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks at a discount and complete your boards faster. Then use Cash Boost and Mega Heist to recover the cash. Use roll multipliers to increase your earnings from Cash Boost and Mega Heist.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 11, 2025) were

Ad

Cash Boost (!0 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Follow for more Monopoly Go-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More