Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 12, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 12, 2025) can help you upgrade your landmarks at discounted prices. You can also earn a lot of money via flash events and grab plenty of in-game assets by participating in the milestone events and daily tournaments.
Here's today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help you stay ahead of your peers.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
Today's (July 12, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Builder's Bash, which can help you upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounted prices. The next event is Cash Boost, which helps you earn more cash by completing simple in-game events.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Then comes Mega Heist as the final flash event of the day; participate to grab better loot from your friends' banks.
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins on July 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on JUly 12, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Note: The last two events begin and end today, i.e., July 12, 2025.
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are
- Pass GO one time
- Complete one Shutdown
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Monopoly Go has a new daily tournament scheduled to arrive today. The new tournament and the milestone event can help you earn plenty of cash rewards, dice rolls, and tokens for the Partners event, which can help you participate in the Partners event and earn more.
The Summer Escape season also went live with 23 new sticker albums, completing them would also mean more rewards for the tycoons.
- Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
- Waterpark Wonders: Waterpark Wonders kicked off on July 10, 2025, and will run until July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Summer Style event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 3.5K+ special event tokens, among other rewards.
- Frisbee Fling: This event begins on July 12, 2025, and will run for a day before concluding on July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls and 1.5K+ Partners event tokens, among other things, by completing them all.
- Aqua Partners: This started on July 8, 2025, and will last until July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region). You can earn tokens for Aqua Partners from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks at a discount and complete your boards faster. Then use Cash Boost and Mega Heist to recover the cash. Use roll multipliers to increase your earnings from Cash Boost and Mega Heist.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 11, 2025) were
- Cash Boost (!0 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Lucky Chance (15 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
Follow for more Monopoly Go-related articles