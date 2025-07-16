Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 16, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule has the Builder's Bash event scheduled for today that can help you upgrade buildings at a discount, while the other flash events scheduled for today will help you earn more cash. So you can get easy compensation for whatever cash you have spent during the Builder's Bash. There are some other events that can also boost your in-game progress.

However, you must learn the complete schedule of these events to get the most out of them. This article will help you with everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. Then, participate in the Rent Frenzy event to earn enhanced rents from your friends.

Then comes the Cash Boost event, which can help you earn more cash for completing certain simple in-game tasks. Then comes the Mega Heist event, where you get to loot banks of your friends to increase your cash positions.

Monopoly GO daily events are scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

Then comes the High Roller event, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers. Free Parking Money event is the next event in line, and is the final flash event of today's schedule. Land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 17, 2025 at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The developer is bringing a new milestone event and a new daily tournament for the community. Since a new Dig event is currently live in the game, the upcoming events will bring plenty of tokens to help you participate and win exciting rewards from the event.

Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.

Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025. Reed's Realm: Reed's Realm kicked off on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 18, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Reed's Realm event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other rewards.

Reed's Realm kicked off on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 18, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Reed's Realm event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other rewards. Flask Fizz: This tournament begins on July 16, 2025, concluding on July 17, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all.

This tournament begins on July 16, 2025, concluding on July 17, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all. Treasure Dig event: This event started on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 20, 2025 (Or July 21, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for the latest Treasure Dig event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Rent Frenzy, Cash Boost, Mega Heist, and Free Parking Money event using roll multipliers to get the most out of this event. Spend as much cash as you want during Builder's Bash, as the rest of today's events can help you revive the money spent.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 15, 2025) were:

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

