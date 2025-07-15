Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 15, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Most of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today are here to help you earn more in-game assets. However, today's schedule also includes some other events that can help you earn some cash. There are Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and a special event is also scheduled for today, but you must learn their schedule to get the most out of these events.

Read on to learn everything about the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Lucky Chance. Land on the Chance tile to earn better rewards than usual. Then arrives the Mega Heist event, which helps the community loot the banks of their in-game friends to increase their cash positions.

The Mega Heist event can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

Wheel Boost is the next in line. Returning after quite some time, the Wheel Boost event can help you get a free spin on the Color Wheel mini-game. This event is followed by Roll Match, where you roll certain combinations to clear objectives and earn rewards.

Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Monopoly Go has a new milestone event and a new daily tournament scheduled for today. No new special events are planned for today that can replace the Peg-E Prize Drop event after its conclusion. So the latest event and tournament will not bring any special event tokens.

However, these events will bring sticker packs. Earning sticker packs can help you complete sticker albums of the Summer Escape season to earn more rewards.

Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.

Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025. Beach Party: Beach Party kicked off on July 15, 2025, and ends on July 16, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and the Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Beach Party event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 26K dice rolls, among other rewards.

Beach Party kicked off on July 15, 2025, and ends on July 16, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and the Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Beach Party event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 26K dice rolls, among other rewards. Tide Ride: This event begins on July 15, 2025, concluding on July 16, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, among other things, by completing them all.

This event begins on July 15, 2025, concluding on July 16, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, among other things, by completing them all. Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens: This started on July 13, 2025 (or July 14, 2025, depending on your region) and ends on July 15, 2025. You can earn tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers while participating in the Lucky Chance and Mega Heist events to get the most out of them. Then participate in the Wheel Boost and the Roll Match events to earn more in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 14, 2025) were:

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

