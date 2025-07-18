Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 18, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 18, 2025) provide flash events to help tycoons increase their cash positions. A new milestone event is also scheduled for today, and completing it can also help you grab in-game assets. Read on to know more about today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule, including Quick Win challenges, and special events scheduled. We will also discuss a strategy to help you stay a ahead of your peers.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for July 18, 2025, begins with Mega Heist, which can help you loot the banks of your in-game friends. Then comes Cash Boost, which helps players earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks.
Then comes Wheel Boost with a free extra spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. Free Parking Money arrives next as the final flash event of the day. Land on specific tiles to earn cash, and retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 19, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (July 18, 2025) are
- Pass Go two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
- Collect one Sticker
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
A new milestone event arrives in Monopoly Go today. Participate in the event to earn tokens for the special event. You can also get dice rolls and sticker packs, among other rewards, from the new milestone event.
Check out the whole schedule below:
- Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
- Fantastic Fortune: Fantastic Fortune kicked off on July 18, 2025, and ends on July 20 (or July 21, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Reed's Realm event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 150+ tokens for the Dig event, among other rewards.
- Jet Match: This tournament begins on July 17, 2025, and concludes on July 19. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all.
- Treasure Dig event: This event started on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 20 (Or July 21, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for the latest Treasure Dig event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Free Parking Money events using roll multipliers to get the most out of these events. You can also participate in the Wheel Boost event for more in-game assets.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 17, 2025) were
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour)
