Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 18, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 18, 2025) provide flash events to help tycoons increase their cash positions. A new milestone event is also scheduled for today, and completing it can also help you grab in-game assets. Read on to know more about today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule, including Quick Win challenges, and special events scheduled. We will also discuss a strategy to help you stay a ahead of your peers.

Ad

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for July 18, 2025, begins with Mega Heist, which can help you loot the banks of your in-game friends. Then comes Cash Boost, which helps players earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks.

Mega Heist can help you win cash (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Wheel Boost with a free extra spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. Free Parking Money arrives next as the final flash event of the day. Land on specific tiles to earn cash, and retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Ad

Trending

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 19, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (July 18, 2025) are

Pass Go two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Collect one Sticker

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new milestone event arrives in Monopoly Go today. Participate in the event to earn tokens for the special event. You can also get dice rolls and sticker packs, among other rewards, from the new milestone event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the whole schedule below:

Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.

Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27. Fantastic Fortune: Fantastic Fortune kicked off on July 18, 2025, and ends on July 20 (or July 21, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Reed's Realm event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 150+ tokens for the Dig event, among other rewards.

Fantastic Fortune kicked off on July 18, 2025, and ends on July 20 (or July 21, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Reed's Realm event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 150+ tokens for the Dig event, among other rewards. Jet Match: This tournament begins on July 17, 2025, and concludes on July 19. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all.

This tournament begins on July 17, 2025, and concludes on July 19. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all. Treasure Dig event: This event started on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 20 (Or July 21, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for the latest Treasure Dig event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Free Parking Money events using roll multipliers to get the most out of these events. You can also participate in the Wheel Boost event for more in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 17, 2025) were

Ad

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More