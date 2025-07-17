Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 17, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 17, 2025) offer players the opportunity to boost their in-game progress. While today's flash events are perfect for tycoons trying to earn more cash or upgrade their buildings, special events, milestone events, and tournaments can help them earn other important assets, such as dice rolls and sticker packs.

This article provides the complete schedule for the Monopoly Go daily events today to help players strategize their game plan and get the most out of them.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. Then comes Rent Frenzy, which can help you earn more rent from your friends.

The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade your buildings at an affordable price (Image via Scopely)

This is followed by the Free Parking Money event, where you can land on specific tiles to earn money, which can be retrieved by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Collect one Sticker

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new daily tournament is arriving today with many incredible rewards and tokens for the ongoing special events. These tokens will help you earn more rewards.

You can also earn sticker packs from the ongoing milestone event and the daily tournament to help you complete your sticker albums for the Summer Escape season:

Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.

Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025. Reed's Realm: Reed's Realm kicked off on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 18, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Reed's Realm event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other rewards.

Reed's Realm kicked off on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 18, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Reed's Realm event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other rewards. Jet Match: This tournament begins on July 17, 2025, and concludes on July 19, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all.

This tournament begins on July 17, 2025, and concludes on July 19, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all. Treasure Dig event: This event started on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 20, 2025 (Or July 21, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for the latest Treasure Dig event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Builder's Bash event and upgrade your Landmarks. Don't worry about cash, as you can earn it back by participating in the Free Parking Money and Rent Frenzy events using roll multipliers.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for yesterday (July 16, 2025) was:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking (45 minutes)

