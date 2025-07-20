Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 20, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 20, 2025) can help tycoons earn cash rewards and other in-game assets to boost their in-game progress. The developer has also announced a new milestone and daily tournament to help you earn more assets and tokens for the Prize Drop event, which is scheduled for today.It will replace the ongoing Treasure Dig event upon its conclusion. Read on to explore the Monopoly Go daily events schedule.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleToday's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist, where you can loot the banks of your friends to increase your cash position. Then comes High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers.Mega Heist can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)Mega Heist is the third flash event of today, while High Roller returns as the fourth. Next is Cash Boost, where you earn enhanced cash for completing simple in-game tasks.This is followed by the Builder's Bash, which helps you upgrade Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. Free Parking Dice is the final event of the day. Land on specific tiles to get dice rolls, and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve those cash rewards.Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins on July 19, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on July 20, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 5:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Builder's Bash (30 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking (45 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Note: All the events except the first one begin and end today, i.e., July 20, 2025.Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Pass Go one timeLand on Chance two timesCollect one StickerMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournamentsA new milestone event, a daily tournament, and a Peg-E Prize Drop event will replace the ongoing events after their conclusion. Here are the details of the schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Sail Soiree: Sail Soiree kicked off on July 20, 2025 (or July 21, depending on your timezone) and ends on July 22, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Sail Soiree event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 12K dice rolls and 500+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other rewards.Chill Challenges: This tournament begins on July 20, 2025 (or July 21, depending on your timezone) and ends on July 22, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 500+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all.Treasure Dig event: This event started on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 20, 2025 (or July 21, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for the latest Treasure Dig event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event begins on July 20, 2025 (or July 21 in some time zones), after the conclusion of the ongoing Treasure Dig event, and it will last until July 22, 2025.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in the Mega Heist, Builder's Bash, and Free Parking Dice events using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Since the flash events today provide enough cash and dice rolls, participate in the Builder's Bash to boost your in-game progress further.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday (July 19, 2025) was:High Roller (5 minutes)Sticker Boom (10 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Roll Match (10 minutes)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go