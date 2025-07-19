  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 19, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 19, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 19, 2025 07:41 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 19, 2025) can help you boost your progress in the sticker collection event of the Summer Escape season. You can also earn in-game cash and other assets from the flash events arriving today. The Quick Wins and the special events scheduled for today can also help you boost your progress.

Since these events are important for tycoons, this article provides a comprehensive list of Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today to make things easier for them.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with the High Roller event, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers. Then arrives Sticker Boom. This event is perfect for players trying to earn more stickers. It helps you earn 50% more stickers every time you open a sticker pack.

Rent Frenzy will help you earn more cash rewards (Image via Scopely)
Rent Frenzy will help you earn more cash rewards (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Rent Frenzy, during which you can earn enhanced rent from your friends. Then comes the Roll Match event, where you have to roll certain combinations to complete objectives and earn rewards.

  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 20, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Collect Cash.
  • Pass GO two times.
  • Roll Doubles two times.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new daily tournament with plenty of new milestones is arriving today. Completing the milestones of this tournament will earn you incredible rewards. You can also earn tokens for the special dig event by completing the milestones. Read on to explore more:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Fantastic Fortune: Fantastic Fortune kicked off on July 18, 2025, and ends on July 20 (or July 21, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Reed's Realm event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 150+ tokens for the Dig event, among other rewards.
  • Bendy Bout: This tournament begins on July 19, 2025, and concludes on July 20 (or July 21, depending on your timezone). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Treasure Dig event: This event started on July 16, 2025, and ends on July 20 (Or July 21, depending on your timezone). You can earn tokens for the latest Treasure Dig event from the new milestone event and the daily tournament.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Rent Frenzy event using roll multipliers to get the most out of it. Participate in the Sticker Boom event to get more stickers and complete the sticker albums of the Summer Escape season to earn more rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 18, 2025) were:

  • Builder's Bash (1 hour)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
