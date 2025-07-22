  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 22, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 22, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 22, 2025 07:52 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
There are a number of Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 22, 2025) can help you upgrade your buildings in the game and earn freebies. Flash events grant free dice rolls, while Quick Wins can help you earn cash and special event tokens. Participating in limited-time special events also yields more rewards. However, to maximize your gains, it's essential to follow the full event schedule.

This article provides a detailed list of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for July 22, 2025, begins with Roll Match, where you can roll certain combinations to complete objectives and earn rewards. Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you can collect increased rent from your friends.

Builder&#039;s Bash can help you upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discount (Image via Scopely)
Builder's Bash can help you upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discount (Image via Scopely)

Builder’s Bash follows, allowing you to upgrade buildings at discounts of up to 50%. Next is High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers for better rewards.

Finally, Free Parking Dice closes out today’s flash events. During its run, you land on specific tiles to earn dice. Hitting the Free Parking tile allows you to collect them.

Check out the schedule below:

  • Roll Match (10 minutes): Began on July 21, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on July 22, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 23, 2025, at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Note: All events except the first one (Roll Match) begin today (July 22, 2025).

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO two times
  • Complete two Shutdowns
  • Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new daily tournament has kicked off in Monopoly Go. It features the usual rewards, such as dice rolls, cash, and tokens for the Juggle Jam event.

Here's the complete schedule of events:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Wealth Stream: Wealth Stream kicked off on July 21, 2025 (or July 22, 2025, depending on your timezone) and ends on July 23, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 200+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other rewards.
  • Tide Ride: This tournament begins on July 22, 2025, and ends on July 23, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Juggle Jam event: The Juggle Jam event begins on July 21, 2025 (or July 22, 2025 at certain time zones), and it will run for two days before concluding on July 23, 2025.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

As usual, use roll multipliers during the Rent Frenzy and Free Parking Dice events to amplify your gains. Participate in the Builder’s Bash event to complete your boards faster.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 21, 2025) were:

  • Lucky Chance
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Builder's Bash (30 minutes)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Builder's Bash (! hour)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
