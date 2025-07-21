Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 21, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (July 21, 2025) features two Builder's Bash events. This gives players the opportunity to upgrade their Landmarks at discounted prices. There are also many other flash events that can help tycoons earn more in-game assets and rewards to boost their in-game progress. To get the most out of them, it helps to know the complete schedule. This article lists the Monopoly Go daily events for today.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleToday's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Lucky Chance, which helps tycoons earn amazing rewards for landing on the Chance tile. Then comes Mega Heist, where players can loot the banks of their in-game friends.Builder's Bash can help you upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)The third event is the Builder's Bash, wherein players get up to 50% discounts on upgrading Landmarks. Then comes High Roller, which helps them use higher roll multipliers for better rewards. This is followed by Wheel Boost, which gives tycoons a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game.Mega Heist returns after Wheel Boost as the second last flash event. This is followed by the Builder's Bash. Here is the schedule of the Monopoly Go daily events:Lucky Chance: Begins on July 20, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on July 21, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2 am today, July 21, 2025, and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Builder's Bash (30 minutes): Begins at 5 am today and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am today and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 11 am today and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2 pm today and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Builder's Bash (! hour): Begins at 8 pm today and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Note: All events except Lucky Chance begin and end today. i.e, July 21, 2025Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Roll five timesComplete one Bank HeistUpgrade two LandmarksMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournamentsThe Peg-E Prize Drop event is ending on July 21, 2025. The developer is replacing it with Juggle Jam. Thus, the new milestone event and tournament arriving in the game today bring tokens for the Juggle Jam event.You can also earn stickers from sticker packs by completing milestones for the tournament and other events. It can help you complete the Sticker Albums of the Summer Escape season so you can fetch more rewards.Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Wealth Stream: Wealth Stream kicked off on July 21, 2025 (or July 22, depending on your timezone) and ends on July 23, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Wealth Stream event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 200+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other rewards.Hike Hustle: This tournament begins on July 21, 2025 (or July 22, depending on your timezone) and ends on July 23, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 500+ tokens for the Dig event, among other things, by completing them all.Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event begins on July 20, 2025 (or July 21 in some time zones), after the conclusion of the ongoing Treasure Dig event, and will last until July 22, 2025.Juggle Jam event: The Juggle Jam event will begin on June 21, 2025 (or June 22, 2025 at certain time zones), and the event will run for two days before concluding on July 23, 2025. Earn tokens from the upcoming events to participate and win rewards from this special event.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in the Builder's Bash events at a discounted price to complete your boards faster than usual. Then, try retrieving the cash spent by participating in Mega Heists. Use the roll multiplier here to get the most out of it. Participate in the Lucky Chance and Wheel Boost events to earn more in-game assets.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule for yesterday (July 20, 2025) was:Mega Heist (45 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Mega Heist (45 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Cash Boost (10 minutes)Builder's Bash (30 minutes)Free Parking (45 minutes)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go