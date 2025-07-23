Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 23, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 23, 2025 08:07 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for July 23, 2025 (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 23, 2025) can help you earn exciting rewards to boost your in-game progress. Through the flash events, you can get dice rolls and make plenty of cash. Besides, Builder's Bash is also scheduled for today, which can help you upgrade your buildings at affordable prices.

A new special event is also arriving. Read on to know more about the Monopoly Go daily events schedule.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Mega Heist. Here, you can loot others' banks to raise your cash position. Then comes Free Parking Dice, where you can earn dice rolls by landing on specific tiles and then retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The Builder&#039;s Bash event can help you upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)
The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)

This is followed by Builder's Bash, offering up to 50% discount on upgrading your Landmarks. This is a great opportunity for you to complete your board at an affordable price. Mega Heist is the final flash event of today.

  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends on July 24, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO one time
  • Complete one Bank Heist
  • Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Tycoon Racers special event will arrive today, replacing Juggle Jam after its conclusion. It brings a new milestone and tournament. These events bring many rewards to help you progress faster in the game.

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Fantastic Garage: This new milestone event will kick off on July 23, 2025. It will end on July 25, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 2.5K+ tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, among other rewards.
  • City Surfers: This tournament begins on July 23, 2025, and it ends on July 24, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 2K+ tokens for the Tycoon Racer event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event begins on July 23, 2025, and the event will continue until July 27, 2025 (or July 28, in some time zones). Earn flag tokens by completing daily win challenges and event milestones to participate in the Tycoon Racers and win exciting rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in Mega Heists and the Free Parking Dice event using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Then participate in the Builder's Bash event to upgrade Landmarks at a discount.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for yesterday (July 22, 2025) was:

  • Roll Match (10 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour)
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
