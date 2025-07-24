  • home icon
Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 24, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 24, 2025 07:29 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
We look at the schedule for today's Monopoly Go daily events (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 24, 2025) are aimed at helping the community win better rewards and in-game assets. These include Quick Win challenges that can help you earn more in-game assets and cash. However, knowing the complete schedule can help you get the most out of these events.

On that note, this article provides the complete list of today's Monopoly Go daily events.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with the Free Parking Dice event, where you can get free dice rolls by landing on specific tiles and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Next is High Roller, another popular flash event. Here, you get to use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. Then comes Cash Boost, where you can earn more cash for completing simple in-game tasks.

The High Roller event can help you complete certain tasks faster (Image via Scopely)
The High Roller event can help you complete certain tasks faster (Image via Scopely)

Wheel Boost is the final flash event of today. It offers an extra free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. Here is the schedule:

  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends on July 25, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass Go one time
  • Land on Chance two times
  • Complete two Shutdowns

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new special event was launched yesterday to help the community earn more Flag Tokens. Scopely has launched a new tournament where you must complete milestones as part of the milestone event and the new tournament to earn the said tokens.

Read on for more details:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Fantastic Garage: This new milestone event will kick off on July 23, 2025, and end on July 25, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 2.5K+ tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, among other rewards.
  • Race On: This tournament begins on July 24, 2025, and ends on July 25, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 2K+ tokens for the Tycoon Racer event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event begins on July 23, 2025, and will continue until July 27, 2025 (or July 28, in some time zones). Earn flag tokens by completing daily win challenges and event milestones to participate in the Tycoon Racers and win exciting rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in Free Parking Dice and Cash Boost using the roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Take part in Wheel Boost if you require certain in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for yesterday (July 23, 2025) was:

  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
