Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 25, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today will reward you for upgrading buildings, help earn cash rewards, and other assets. The Quick Challenge event also brings some cash and dice rolls, and since the special event is currently live, you can also grab the special event participating tokens from the Quick Wins and milestone events, and more. However, you must learn about the schedule first to get the most out of these events.This article lists everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. Read on to explore more.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Landmark Rush, which will give you some in-game assets for upgrading your Landmarks. Following that is the Wheel Boost event, giving you free spins in the Color Wheel mini-game.Mega Heist can help you increase your cash positions (Image via Scopely)Next up is Mega Heist, where you can loot your in-game friends' banks to collect more cash. Then comes the Board Rush, where you can earn rewards for completing your boards faster.Landmark Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)Board Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 26, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Pass GO one timeRoll doubles four timesLand on Community Chest one timeMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournamentsThe developer is launching a new milestone and a daily tournament for the community today. Each milestone can help you earn in-game assets and tokens for the Tycoon Racer event. These tokens let you take part in the special event and unlock even more rewards. Check out the complete schedule below:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Race Revelries: This new milestone event will kick off on July 25, 2025, and end on July 27, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 2.5K+ tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, among other rewards.Rocky Patch: This tournament begins on July 25, 2025, and ends on July 26, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 2K+ tokens for the Tycoon Racer event, among other things, by completing them all.Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event began on July 23, 2025, and will continue until July 27, 2025 (or July 28, in some time zones). Earn flag tokens by completing daily win challenges and event milestones to participate in the Tycoon Racers and win exciting rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayIf you have enough cash, participate in the Landmarks Rush and Board Rush events to upgrade Landmarks and earn assets. Use roll multipliers during Mega Heist to get the most out of it. You can also earn extra rewards from the Wheel Boost event.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 24, 2025) were:Free Parking Dice (1 hour)High Roller (5 minutes)Cash Boost (10 minutes)Wheel Boost (20 minutes)