Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 27, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of cash, and can also help you upgrade your Landmarks. Certain events can also help you earn rewards for completing boards, boosting to your in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the best out of them.This article provides a comprehensive list of Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, helping you stay ahead of your peers. Read on to explore more.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Mega Heist, which helps you loot your friends' banks. Then comes Cash Boost, which allows you to earn more cash from completing certain in-game tasks.The High Roller event arrives after this, and it helps you use higher roll multipliers to earn more rewards. Rent Frenzy, which is next, allows you to earn more rent from your friends.Builder's Bash can help you upgrade Landmarks at a discount (Image via Scopely)Then arrive the final two flash events. First is Board Rush, where you earn rewards for completing boards, and the second is Builder's Bash, which helps you upgrade buildings at up to 50% discount.Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Board Rush (5 vminutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Pass GO two timesComplete two ShutdownsLand on Utility two timesMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournamentsToday is the final day of the Tycoon Racers event in Monopoly Go. Once it ends, a Peg-E Prize Drop event will take its place. A new milestone event and a new daily tournament will also replace the ongoing content.Check out the complete schedule below:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.Aloha Adventure: This new milestone event will kick off on July 27, 2025 (or July 28, 2025, in certain time zones) and end on July 29. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 700+ tokens for Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.Luxe Laps: This tournament begins on July 27, 2025 (or July 28, 2025 in certain time zones) and ends on July 28. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 500+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them all.Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event began on July 23, 2025, and will continue until July 27 (or July 28, in some time zones). Earn flag tokens by completing daily win challenges and event milestones to participate in the Tycoon Racers and win exciting rewards.Peg-E Prize Drop: The Peg-E Prize Drop event begins on July 27, 2025 (or July 28, 2025 in certain time zones). You can earn tokens from the upcoming daily milestone event and tournament and use them to participate in the Prize Drop event for more rewards. The event is scheduled to end on July 29, 2025.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy events using roll multipliers. This will help you to get the most out of them. Since Board Rush and Builder's Bash run simultaneously, you can complete boards at a discount thanks to the Builder's Bash. Moreover, completing the boards will help you earn more rewards thanks to Board Rush.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 26, 2025) were:Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Builder's Bash (1 hour)Cash Boost (10 minutes)