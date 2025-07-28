Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 28, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Most of the flash events of today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule can help you raise your cash positions. However, there are also events like Roll Match, which can help you earn other in-game assets. You can also earn dice rolls and sticker packs from the milestone events, tournaments, and special events. However, you must learn about the complete schedule to get the best out of these events.This article provides a comprehensive Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help readers stay a step ahead of their competitors. Read on for more.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Mega Heist. This event can help you loot your friends' banks to raise your cash position. Then comes the Free Parking Money event, where you can land on specific tiles to earn some cash and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them.Mega Heist event is perfect for players trying to earn more cash (Image via Scopely)This will be followed by Golden Blitz, which helps you trade the Gold Cards to complete your sticker albums. Then arrives Roll Match, which allows you to roll certain combinations of dice to complete objectives and earn rewards.The next event is Cash Boost, followed by Mega Heist's return as today's final flash event. During Cash Boost, you can earn enhanced cash for completing simple in-game tasks.Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins on July 27, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on July 28, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hrs, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on July 28, 2025, at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Golden Blitz: Begins on July 28, 2025, at 8:00 am and ends on July 29, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Note: All events except the first Mega Heist begin today, and all events except the Golden Blitz end today as well.Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Pass GO one timeComplete one Bank HeistCollect one stickerMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournamentsWhile the milestone event will last for another day, there will be a new daily tournament for the tycoons today. Since the Peg-E Prize Drop event is still in full swing, completing the milestones of the milestone event and the daily tournament will help you earn Prize Drop tokens, which you can use to participate in the Prize Drop event and win more rewards.Check out the schedule below:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.Aloha Adventure: This new milestone event will kick off on July 27, 2025 (or July 28, 2025, in certain time zones) and end on July 29. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 700+ tokens for Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.Tan Tussle: This tournament begins on July 28, 2025, and will end on July 29. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 500+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them all.Peg-E Prize Drop: The Peg-E Prize Drop event begins on July 27, 2025 (or July 28, 2025 in certain time zones). You can earn tokens from the upcoming daily milestone event and tournament and use them to participate in the Prize Drop event for more rewards. The event is scheduled to end on July 29, 2025.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in the Mega Heists, Cash Boost, and Free Parking Money events using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Participate in Golden Blitz to help each other complete sticker albums of the Summer Escape season for more rewards. The roll match event can also help you earn some in-game assets.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 27, 2025) were:Mega Heist (45 minutes)Cash Boost (5 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Board Rush (5 vminutes)Builder's Bash (1 hour)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go articles:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go