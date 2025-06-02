Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 2, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events for today can help you raise cash and earn some in-game assets as well. There are events like Rent Frenzy and Wheel Boost that can help you boost your in-game progress. There are also events like the Quick Wins, milestone events, and others that can help you earn more rewards. However, you must learn about the complete schedule of events to get the most out of them.

This article mentions everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Roll Match. You have to roll the dice in a certain combination to complete milestones and earn some rewards. Then comes the Rent Frenzy event, which helps the players earn extra rent from their friends.

The Rent Frenzy event can help you earn more cash from friends (Image via Scopely)

Next in line is the Wheel Boost event, which grants you a free spin in the Color Wheel event. Then comes the Lucky Chance event, which increases your chances of earning more in-game assets by landing on the Chance tile. Then comes the Rent Frenzy event, which helps you earn extra rent from your friends.

After this comes the Mega Heist event, which allows players to loot banks of their in-game friends to earn more cash. Then arrives Builder's Bash as the final event of today. You can upgrade your buildings at great discounts during this event.

Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins on June 1, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on June 2, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins on June 1, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on June 2, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Lucky Chance (10 minutes): Begins 8:00 am and ends on June 3, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins 8:00 am and ends on June 3, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (1 hour): Begins 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins 8:00 pm and ends on June 3, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Collect one sticker

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of in-game assets. Completing the milestones of these events can help you earn these rewards.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Monopoly Metropolis: Monopoly Metropolis began on June 2, 2025, and will last until June 4, 2025. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones — completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls.

Monopoly Metropolis began on June 2, 2025, and will last until June 4, 2025. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones — completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls. Supernova Smash: The Supernova Smash begins on June 2, 2025, and will end on June 3. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones — you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, by completing them all.

The Supernova Smash begins on June 2, 2025, and will end on June 3. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones — you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, by completing them all. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event begins today (June 1, 2025). This event begins on June 1, 2025, and it will last for a day before concluding on June 2, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in Roll Match and Wheel Boost for some in-game assets. Use roll multipliers during Lucky Chance, Rent Frenzy, and Mega Heist events to get the most out of those events. Then, participate in the Builder's Bash event to upgrade your Landmarks at huge discounts. This will help you boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (June 1, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

