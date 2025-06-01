Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 1, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (June 1, 2025) can help you earn cash and increase your earnings. You can also upgrade your buildings at heavy discounts during flash events like Builder's Bash, which arrives today. However, knowing the complete schedule can help you get the most out of these events.
This article lists the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 1, 2025, to help you stay ahead of the competition.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Mega Heist, wherein you can earn cash by looting the banks of your in-game friends. Then comes High Roller, which helps you use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings.
Next is the Builder's Bash event, which allows you to upgrade buildings at discounts of up to 50%. Free Parking Money is the final event of today. Here, you can earn cash by landing on specific tiles, and then retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends at 11 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
- Land on the Utility tile one time
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
As the Jedi Partners event is ending today, Scopely is bringing a new milestone event and daily tournament. You can complete their milestones and earn tokens for the upcoming special event (Peg-E Prize Drop). Read on to know more.
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Cosmic Carnival: Cosmic Carnival began on June 1, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025, or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them will earn you over 11K dice rolls and nearly 600 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.
- Saber Showdown: The Saber Showdown begins on June 1, 2025, and will end on June 2. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 500 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Jedi Partners event: The Jedi Partners event began on May 27, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event begins today (June 1, 2025). This event begins on June 1, 2025, and it will last for a day before concluding on June 2, 2025.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Use roll multipliers during Mega Heist and Free Parking Money events to get the most out of these events. Participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade buildings at great discounts and boost your in-game progress.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 31, 2025) were:
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
