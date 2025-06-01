Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 1, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (June 1, 2025) can help you earn cash and increase your earnings. You can also upgrade your buildings at heavy discounts during flash events like Builder's Bash, which arrives today. However, knowing the complete schedule can help you get the most out of these events.

Ad

This article lists the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 1, 2025, to help you stay ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Mega Heist, wherein you can earn cash by looting the banks of your in-game friends. Then comes High Roller, which helps you use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings.

Builder's Bash can boost your in-game progress (Image via Scopely)

Next is the Builder's Bash event, which allows you to upgrade buildings at discounts of up to 50%. Free Parking Money is the final event of today. Here, you can earn cash by landing on specific tiles, and then retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Ad

Trending

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends at 11 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Land on the Utility tile one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

As the Jedi Partners event is ending today, Scopely is bringing a new milestone event and daily tournament. You can complete their milestones and earn tokens for the upcoming special event (Peg-E Prize Drop). Read on to know more.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Cosmic Carnival: Cosmic Carnival began on June 1, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025, or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them will earn you over 11K dice rolls and nearly 600 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.

Cosmic Carnival began on June 1, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025, or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them will earn you over 11K dice rolls and nearly 600 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards. Saber Showdown: The Saber Showdown begins on June 1, 2025, and will end on June 2. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 500 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

The Saber Showdown begins on June 1, 2025, and will end on June 2. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 500 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Jedi Partners event: The Jedi Partners event began on May 27, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards.

The Jedi Partners event began on May 27, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event begins today (June 1, 2025). This event begins on June 1, 2025, and it will last for a day before concluding on June 2, 2025.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during Mega Heist and Free Parking Money events to get the most out of these events. Participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade buildings at great discounts and boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 31, 2025) were:

Ad

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More