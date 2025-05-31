Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 31, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 31, 2025) can help you upgrade your landmarks at a discount. Along with these, Scopely also brings events that can help you earn cash and other in-game assets. There are milestone events and tournaments, too, that you can complete to earn more rewards. That being said, you must know the schedule of these events to get the most out of them.
This article will help you learn about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Builder's Bash, which helps players to upgrade their buildings at a discount. All subsequent flash events will help you earn more cash.
The next event is Cash Boost, which helps you earn more cash for completing certain simple in-game tasks. This event is followed by Mega Heist, during which you can loot the banks of your friends. Rent Frenzy arrives after this as the final event of today, helping players earn more rent from their friends.
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on June 1, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO one time.
- Complete one Shutdown.
- Land on Community Chest one time.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Scopely is replacing the previous tournament with the Saber Showdown tournament, which brings plenty of milestones you can complete to earn rewards. The milestone event from yesterday is still live in the game. Complete milestones to earn tokens for the Jedi Partners event and participate in the Partners event to earn more rewards.
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Clone Wealth: Clone Wealth began on May 29, 2025, and will last until June 1, 2025, or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones — completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards.
- Saber Showdown: The Saber Showdown begins on May 31, 2025, and will end on June 1 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your timeline). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones — you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Jedi Partners event: The Jedi Partners event began on May 27, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Participate in the Builder's Bash event to upgrade your buildings at a discount. After that, you can earn your compensation from the Cash Boost, Mega Heist, and Rent Frenzy events. Use roll multipliers to increase your earnings from these events.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 30, 2025) were:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Golden Blitz
- Wheel Boost Event (20 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
- High Roller (10 minutes)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates: