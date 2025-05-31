Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 31, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 31, 2025) can help you upgrade your landmarks at a discount. Along with these, Scopely also brings events that can help you earn cash and other in-game assets. There are milestone events and tournaments, too, that you can complete to earn more rewards. That being said, you must know the schedule of these events to get the most out of them.

Ad

This article will help you learn about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Builder's Bash, which helps players to upgrade their buildings at a discount. All subsequent flash events will help you earn more cash.

Builder's Bash event helps you to upgrade buildings at discounted prices (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Cash Boost, which helps you earn more cash for completing certain simple in-game tasks. This event is followed by Mega Heist, during which you can loot the banks of your friends. Rent Frenzy arrives after this as the final event of today, helping players earn more rent from their friends.

Ad

Trending

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on June 1, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Complete one Shutdown.

Land on Community Chest one time.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely is replacing the previous tournament with the Saber Showdown tournament, which brings plenty of milestones you can complete to earn rewards. The milestone event from yesterday is still live in the game. Complete milestones to earn tokens for the Jedi Partners event and participate in the Partners event to earn more rewards.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Clone Wealth: Clone Wealth began on May 29, 2025, and will last until June 1, 2025, or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones — completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards.

Clone Wealth began on May 29, 2025, and will last until June 1, 2025, or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones — completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards. Saber Showdown: The Saber Showdown begins on May 31, 2025, and will end on June 1 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your timeline). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones — you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

The Saber Showdown begins on May 31, 2025, and will end on June 1 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your timeline). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones — you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Jedi Partners event: The Jedi Partners event began on May 27, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Builder's Bash event to upgrade your buildings at a discount. After that, you can earn your compensation from the Cash Boost, Mega Heist, and Rent Frenzy events. Use roll multipliers to increase your earnings from these events.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 30, 2025) were:

Ad

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Golden Blitz

Wheel Boost Event (20 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

High Roller (10 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More