Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 3, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (June 3, 2025) is out to help tycoons earn cash rewards. You can also boost your progress in the sticker collection, thanks to Golden Blitz. While Scopely introduces these events to help players, it is difficult to get the most out of them without knowing their complete schedule.

Ad

This article provides the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 3, 2025, so you can get rich quickly in the game.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Cash Boost, which helps you earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks. Then comes Golden Blitz, where you can trade golden stickers.

This is followed by Sticker Boom, which helps you earn 50% more stickers from opening each sticker pack. Next is the High Roller event, where you can use higher roll multipliers.

Ad

Trending

The Rent Frenzy event can help you earn extra rent from friends (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you can earn extra rent from your friends. This is followed by the Free Parking Cash event, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash that can be retrieved by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Ad

Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Golden Blitz: Begins at 8 am and ends on June 4, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends on June 4, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends on June 4, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends on June 4, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking (45 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled today are:

Pass GO one time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has announced a new tournament to replace the current one. Completing its milestones will help you earn plenty of dice rolls, cash, and tokens for the Juggle Jam event. Read on to learn more.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Monopoly Metropolis: Monopoly Metropolis began on June 2, 2025, and will last until June 4, 2025. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones –completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls.

Monopoly Metropolis began on June 2, 2025, and will last until June 4, 2025. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones –completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls. Hoverboard Havoc: The Hoverboard Havoc begins on June 3, 2025, and will end on June 4, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, by completing them all.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during Free Parking Money and Rent Frenzy to reap maximum benefits. Since the Star Wars Go season is ending within a month, participate in the Golden Blitz and Sticker Boom events to grab more stickers and complete sticker albums faster.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (June 2, 2025) was :

Ad

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Lucky Chance (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More