Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 3, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (June 3, 2025) is out to help tycoons earn cash rewards. You can also boost your progress in the sticker collection, thanks to Golden Blitz. While Scopely introduces these events to help players, it is difficult to get the most out of them without knowing their complete schedule.
This article provides the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 3, 2025, so you can get rich quickly in the game.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Cash Boost, which helps you earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks. Then comes Golden Blitz, where you can trade golden stickers.
This is followed by Sticker Boom, which helps you earn 50% more stickers from opening each sticker pack. Next is the High Roller event, where you can use higher roll multipliers.
Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you can earn extra rent from your friends. This is followed by the Free Parking Cash event, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash that can be retrieved by landing on the Free Parking tile.
- Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Golden Blitz: Begins at 8 am and ends on June 4, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends on June 4, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking (45 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled today are:
- Pass GO one time
- Collect one sticker
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Scopely has announced a new tournament to replace the current one. Completing its milestones will help you earn plenty of dice rolls, cash, and tokens for the Juggle Jam event. Read on to learn more.
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Monopoly Metropolis: Monopoly Metropolis began on June 2, 2025, and will last until June 4, 2025. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones –completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls.
- Hoverboard Havoc: The Hoverboard Havoc begins on June 3, 2025, and will end on June 4, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, by completing them all.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Use roll multipliers during Free Parking Money and Rent Frenzy to reap maximum benefits. Since the Star Wars Go season is ending within a month, participate in the Golden Blitz and Sticker Boom events to grab more stickers and complete sticker albums faster.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (June 2, 2025) was :
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
- Lucky Chance (10 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Mega Heist (1 hour)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
