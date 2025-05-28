Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 28, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 28, 2025) are aimed at helping players earn cash and certain in-game assets, and assist them in upgrading their buildings at discounted prices. There are milestone events and Quick Wins that can help you earn some other prizes as well. That said, it helps to know the complete schedule so you can reap maximum benefits.

This article provides a comprehensive list of events scheduled for today to help you stay ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn money and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. The next event is Wheel Boost, which provides a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game.

Builder's Bash helps you upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)

Free Parking Money returns after that, followed by the Builder's Bash event, which helps you upgrade your Landmarks at up to a 50% discount. High Roller is the final event of the day, allowing you to use higher roll multipliers for better rewards.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on May 27, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on May 28, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins on May 27, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on May 28, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (45 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends on May 29, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has introduced a new daily tournament. There's also a Partner's event today to help you earn more prizes. However, you must complete the new tournament's milestones and the existing milestone event to earn tokens and participate in it.

You can also try to earn more rewards by completing the sticker collection event of this season.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Rusty Riches: The Rusty Riches began on May 27, 2025, and will last until May 29, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards.

The Rusty Riches began on May 27, 2025, and will last until May 29, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards. Deflection Duel: The Deflection Duel begins on May 28, 2025, and will end on May 29, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 9K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

The Deflection Duel begins on May 28, 2025, and will end on May 29, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 9K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Jedi Partners event: The Jedi Partners event begins on May 27, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Free Parking Money event with roll multipliers to get the most out of it. You can also take part in Wheel Boost to earn in-game assets and in Builder's Bash to complete your boards faster.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 27, 2025) was:

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

