Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 28, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 28, 2025 15:09 IST
Monopoly GO daily events
All Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 28, 2025) are aimed at helping players earn cash and certain in-game assets, and assist them in upgrading their buildings at discounted prices. There are milestone events and Quick Wins that can help you earn some other prizes as well. That said, it helps to know the complete schedule so you can reap maximum benefits.

This article provides a comprehensive list of events scheduled for today to help you stay ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn money and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. The next event is Wheel Boost, which provides a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game.

Builder&#039;s Bash helps you upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)
Builder's Bash helps you upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)

Free Parking Money returns after that, followed by the Builder's Bash event, which helps you upgrade your Landmarks at up to a 50% discount. High Roller is the final event of the day, allowing you to use higher roll multipliers for better rewards.

  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on May 27, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on May 28, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (45 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends on May 29, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO one time
  • Complete one Bank Heist
  • Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has introduced a new daily tournament. There's also a Partner's event today to help you earn more prizes. However, you must complete the new tournament's milestones and the existing milestone event to earn tokens and participate in it.

You can also try to earn more rewards by completing the sticker collection event of this season.

  • Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
  • Rusty Riches: The Rusty Riches began on May 27, 2025, and will last until May 29, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards.
  • Deflection Duel: The Deflection Duel begins on May 28, 2025, and will end on May 29, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 9K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
  • Jedi Partners event: The Jedi Partners event begins on May 27, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Free Parking Money event with roll multipliers to get the most out of it. You can also take part in Wheel Boost to earn in-game assets and in Builder's Bash to complete your boards faster.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 27, 2025) was:

  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

