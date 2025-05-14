Monopoly Go Ewok Thump: Rewards and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 14, 2025 11:08 IST
The Ewok Thump event is currently underway (Image via Scopely)
The Ewok Thump event is currently underway (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event to the title's daily tournament tab. Players can participate to win resources like Stickers, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Apart from the standard rewards, the tournament also gives away up to 1910 Tokens for the ongoing Star Wars Partners' event, which rewards exclusive Star Wars cosmetics.

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event.

Monopoly Go Ewok Thump: Everything you need to know

Duration

The Ewok Thump event arrived at 1:10 pm ET on May 13, 2025, and will be available till 1 pm ET on May 14, 2025. Fans have almost 24 hours to play and complete it.

Rewards

Milestone rewards

The event features a progress-based reward track, and players can advance through it by collecting event points. The reward table is given below:

Ewok Thump MilestonesPoints Required
Ewok Thump Rewards
110
70 Partner Event Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
80 Partner Event Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
125 Free Dice Rolls
9200
100 Partner Event Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
120 Partner Event Tokens
12425
200 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
150 Partner Event Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16475
215 Free Dice Rolls
17350
180 Partner Event Tokens
18550
235 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
200 Partner Event Tokens
21500Cash Reward
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
220 Partner Event Tokens
241,000
345 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
240 Partner Event Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,260
360 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
250 Partner Event Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,750
500 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
300 Partner Event Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,350
600 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,500
800 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
408,500
2,125 Free Dice Rolls
Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event is a one-day tournament. It sorts tycoons in groups of a hundred and ranks them on a Leaderboard. The rewards for each rank are:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, 500 Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash Prize
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, 425 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 350 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
  • Ranks 16 to 30: 350 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
  • Ranks 31 to 50: 300 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
  • Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Prize
How to play the Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event

You can participate in the Ewok Thump by logging in to Monopoly Go before 1 pm ET on May 14, 2025, and earning five event points. These points are granted for playing minigames, triggered by landing on the Railroad tiles.

The breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points
Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

All points collected afterward are counted towards advancing in the reward track and improving leaderboard ranks.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
