Monopoly Go Ewok Thump: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event to the title's daily tournament tab. Players can participate to win resources like Stickers, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Apart from the standard rewards, the tournament also gives away up to 1910 Tokens for the ongoing Star Wars Partners' event, which rewards exclusive Star Wars cosmetics.

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event.

Monopoly Go Ewok Thump: Everything you need to know

Duration

The Ewok Thump event arrived at 1:10 pm ET on May 13, 2025, and will be available till 1 pm ET on May 14, 2025. Fans have almost 24 hours to play and complete it.

Rewards

Milestone rewards

The event features a progress-based reward track, and players can advance through it by collecting event points. The reward table is given below:

Ewok Thump Milestones Points Required Ewok Thump Rewards 1 10 70 Partner Event Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 80 Partner Event Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 125 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 100 Partner Event Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 120 Partner Event Tokens 12 425 200 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 150 Partner Event Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 475 215 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 180 Partner Event Tokens 18 550 235 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 200 Partner Event Tokens 21 500 Cash Reward 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 220 Partner Event Tokens 24 1,000 345 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 240 Partner Event Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,260 360 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 250 Partner Event Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,750 500 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 300 Partner Event Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,350 600 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,500 800 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 8,500 2,125 Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event is a one-day tournament. It sorts tycoons in groups of a hundred and ranks them on a Leaderboard. The rewards for each rank are:

Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, 500 Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash Prize

850 Free Dice Rolls, 500 Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash Prize Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, 425 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

600 Free Dice Rolls, 425 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

400 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

300 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

250 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

200 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

150 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

100 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

75 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

50 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 350 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize

25 Free Dice Rolls, 350 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize Ranks 16 to 30: 350 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize

350 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize Ranks 31 to 50: 300 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize

300 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Prize

How to play the Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event

You can participate in the Ewok Thump by logging in to Monopoly Go before 1 pm ET on May 14, 2025, and earning five event points. These points are granted for playing minigames, triggered by landing on the Railroad tiles.

The breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

All points collected afterward are counted towards advancing in the reward track and improving leaderboard ranks.

