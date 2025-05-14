Monopoly Go Ewok Thump: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event to the title's daily tournament tab. Players can participate to win resources like Stickers, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Apart from the standard rewards, the tournament also gives away up to 1910 Tokens for the ongoing Star Wars Partners' event, which rewards exclusive Star Wars cosmetics.
This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event.
Monopoly Go Ewok Thump: Everything you need to know
Duration
The Ewok Thump event arrived at 1:10 pm ET on May 13, 2025, and will be available till 1 pm ET on May 14, 2025. Fans have almost 24 hours to play and complete it.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Rewards
Milestone rewards
The event features a progress-based reward track, and players can advance through it by collecting event points. The reward table is given below:
Leaderboard rewards
The Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event is a one-day tournament. It sorts tycoons in groups of a hundred and ranks them on a Leaderboard. The rewards for each rank are:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, 500 Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash Prize
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, 425 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 350 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
- Ranks 16 to 30: 350 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
- Ranks 31 to 50: 300 Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
- Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Prize
Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly Go
How to play the Monopoly Go Ewok Thump event
You can participate in the Ewok Thump by logging in to Monopoly Go before 1 pm ET on May 14, 2025, and earning five event points. These points are granted for playing minigames, triggered by landing on the Railroad tiles.
The breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
All points collected afterward are counted towards advancing in the reward track and improving leaderboard ranks.
Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:
- How to add friends in Monopoly GO
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?