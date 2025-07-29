Monopoly Go Fantastic Partners event: How to add partners, all rewards, and how to claim them

The conclusion of the Peg-E mini-game has paved the path for the Monopoly Go Fantastic Partners event. As the moniker indicates, the Partners event continues with the Fantastic Four collaboration. In this event, you must construct buildings along with your partners and grab plenty of rewards.
The Fantastic Partners event went live at 1 pm ET on July 29, 2025, and will be available for participation until 3 pm ET on August 3, 2025. This gives you ample time to add partners, play the event, and earn rewards.
How do you add partners to the Monopoly Go Fantastic Partners event?
Like many other previous Partners segments in Monopoly Go, adding friends in the new Fantastic Partners event is easy.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To begin your journey, add at least one partner. To do this, tap the green plus symbol. This will show you a list of players who have requested to become your partner for the event. It will also pop up a suggested list of players to whom you can request to play together.
Note that choosing a correct partner for the Monopoly Go Fantastic Partners event is extremely crucial, as every partner must pull their weight to construct a building. Otherwise, it will all come down to you to build all four structures.
Remember that every partner will get the same rewards irrespective of the size of their contribution to building. Furthermore, once a partner has been added, you cannot remove them from your team. Hence, it is recommended to choose friends who have already partnered with you in previous events.
Also Read — Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event: All milestone rewards and how to earn points.
What are the rewards in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Partners event, and how can you claim them?
You can start playing the event as soon as you have added partners. Together, you can construct four buildings and get rewards.
To construct a building, you must collect Fantastic Four Tokens by playing the ongoing solo banner event and solo tournament.
Here's a look at all the level rewards available in the Fantastic Partners event for every building :
- Level 1: Dice roll x200
- Level 2: Cash
- Level 3: 200-300 Rolls, Cash, and Cash Boost for 10 minutes
- Level 4: 300-500 Rolls, a 2-Star Stickers Pack, and Mega Heist for 20 minutes
- Level 5: 400-600 Rolls, Cash, an Emoji Pack, and a 4-Star Stickers Pack
After constructing all four buildings, you will get 5000 dice rolls, a Wild Sticker, and the Thing Token. Every building will require 80,000 Fantastic Four tokens to complete. Hence, you will require a total of 320,000 tokens to complete all four.
Read more on Monopoly Go:
- How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go
- Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained
- How to sign out of Monopoly Go
- How many boards are there in Monopoly Go?