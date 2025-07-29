  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event: All rewards and how to score points

Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event: All rewards and how to score points

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 29, 2025 07:58 GMT
Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event offers many milestone rewards for free (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go's Fortune Patrol event offers many milestone rewards for free (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has brought back the Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event. Fortune Patrol returns after a two-month hiatus and is expected to build on the success of its previous stints in the game. It features 62 milestones, each offering exciting rewards. Collecting these milestone rewards will also help you earn points in other live events.

Ad

While progressing through milestones and claiming rewards can sometimes be challenging, this article is here to guide you with all the essential details about the Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event.

How can you play and earn points in the reintroduced Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event?

The Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event returns to the game at 1 PM ET on July 29, 2025. You can participate until 1:30 PM ET on July 31, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

To play the event, you must roll the dice and try to land on the specific tiles —Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad — on your current city board. Doing so earns you Fortune Patrol event points, helping you reach higher milestones and eventually unlocking exclusive rewards.

In addition, if you land on the Railroad tiles, you can also unlock, play, and earn points from the ongoing solo tournament.

Also Read: Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event: All milestone rewards and how to earn points.

Ad

What are the milestone rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event?

As mentioned, the returning Fortune Patrol event offers 62 milestone rewards. These include 18,205 dice rolls and 3,780 Fantastic Partners tokens (for the upcoming Fantastic Partners event).

Here's a look at all the offered milestone rewards in the Fortune Patrol event:

Milestones

Points Required

Fortune Patrol Rewards

1

Five

80 Fantastic Partners Tokens

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

100 Fantastic Partners Tokens

7

35

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

140 Fantastic Partners Tokens

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Boost for 10 minutes

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

180 Fantastic Partners Tokens

14

80

3x Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

200 Fantastic Partners Tokens

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

220 Fantastic Partners Tokens

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

250 Fantastic Partners Tokens

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

3x Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

260 Fantastic Partners Tokens

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

300 Fantastic Partners Tokens

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

350 Fantastic Partners Tokens

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

380 Fantastic Partners Tokens

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

400 Fantastic Partners Tokens

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

420 Fantastic Partners Tokens

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

500 Fantastic Partners Tokens

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Ad

As with other solo banner events in Monopoly Go, Fortune Patrol lets you claim milestone rewards more than once. These rewards will help you build structures on your current city board and advance to the next one.

To grab the milestone rewards more than once, use the roll dice multiplier option. However, remember to save a few dice for the upcoming solo banner events and solo tournaments.

Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications