Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event: All rewards and how to score points

Scopely has brought back the Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event. Fortune Patrol returns after a two-month hiatus and is expected to build on the success of its previous stints in the game. It features 62 milestones, each offering exciting rewards. Collecting these milestone rewards will also help you earn points in other live events.While progressing through milestones and claiming rewards can sometimes be challenging, this article is here to guide you with all the essential details about the Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event.How can you play and earn points in the reintroduced Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event?The Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event returns to the game at 1 PM ET on July 29, 2025. You can participate until 1:30 PM ET on July 31, 2025.To play the event, you must roll the dice and try to land on the specific tiles —Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad — on your current city board. Doing so earns you Fortune Patrol event points, helping you reach higher milestones and eventually unlocking exclusive rewards.In addition, if you land on the Railroad tiles, you can also unlock, play, and earn points from the ongoing solo tournament.Also Read: Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event: All milestone rewards and how to earn points.What are the milestone rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Fortune Patrol event?As mentioned, the returning Fortune Patrol event offers 62 milestone rewards. These include 18,205 dice rolls and 3,780 Fantastic Partners tokens (for the upcoming Fantastic Partners event).Here's a look at all the offered milestone rewards in the Fortune Patrol event:MilestonesPoints RequiredFortune Patrol Rewards1Five80 Fantastic Partners Tokens21025 Free Dice Rolls315Cash Reward4252x One-Star Sticker Pack55050 Free Dice Rolls630100 Fantastic Partners Tokens7352x One-Star Sticker Pack84040 Free Dice Rolls950140 Fantastic Partners Tokens10160150 Free Dice Rolls1150Cash Boost for 10 minutes125550 Free Dice Rolls1365180 Fantastic Partners Tokens14803x Two-Star Sticker Pack15425375 Free Dice Rolls1670200 Fantastic Partners Tokens178070 Free Dice Rolls1885Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes1995Cash Reward20675575 Free Dice Rolls21100220 Fantastic Partners Tokens2211595 Free Dice Rolls23110Cash Reward24130250 Fantastic Partners Tokens251,150925 Free Dice Rolls261403x Three-Star Sticker Pack27150260 Fantastic Partners Tokens28160Cash Reward29750575 Free Dice Rolls30180300 Fantastic Partners Tokens31190Cash Reward32210150 Free Dice Rolls33160Cash Boost For 10 Minutes34230Cash Reward351,5001,100 Free Dice Rolls36250350 Fantastic Partners Tokens37300200 Free Dice Rolls38450Cash Reward391,350925 Free Dice Rolls40325Cash Reward41350380 Fantastic Partners Tokens42375Cash Reward432,2501,400 Free Dice Rolls44350Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes45450400 Fantastic Partners Tokens46575350 Free Dice Rolls47500Cash Reward483,0001,650 Free Dice Rolls49550420 Fantastic Partners Tokens50450Mega Heist For 40 Minutes51650Cash Reward521,800800 Free Dice Rolls53700500 Fantastic Partners Tokens54825500 Free Dice Rolls55950Cash Reward564,5002,200 Free Dice Rolls57500Cash Boost For 15 Minutes58800375 Free Dice Rolls59950Cash Reward601,400625 Free Dice Rolls611,500Cash Reward6210,0005,000 Free Dice RollsAs with other solo banner events in Monopoly Go, Fortune Patrol lets you claim milestone rewards more than once. These rewards will help you build structures on your current city board and advance to the next one.To grab the milestone rewards more than once, use the roll dice multiplier option. However, remember to save a few dice for the upcoming solo banner events and solo tournaments.Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly GoMonopoly Go Wild Stickers explainedHow to sign out of Monopoly GoHow many boards are there in Monopoly Go?