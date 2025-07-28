  • home icon
Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event: All milestone rewards and how to earn points

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 28, 2025 13:08 GMT
Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event arrives as a solo tournament offering great rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event arrives as a solo tournament offering great rewards (Image via Scopely)

The theme of leisure and recreation continues with the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event arriving today (July 28, 2025). It gets added as a solo tournament, replacing the Luxe Laps event. Tan Tussle offers plenty of stunning rewards that will help you reach new city boards and complete other ongoing events in Monopoly Go.

This article gives a complete overview of all the milestone rewards offered in the Tan Tussle solo tournament and provides information about how you can obtain them for free.

How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event?

You can unlock and play the Tan Tussle event once you land on the Railroad tiles while rolling the dice on your current board. This will offer you a task: a Shutdown or a Bank Heist on another player's board. Once you complete that, you can earn points and reach higher milestones. This will eventually enable you to grab the milestone rewards for free.

Here's a detailed overview of how you can earn points from the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
  • Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - 4 points
  • Large Heist - 6 points
  • Bankrupt - 8 points
  • Mega Heist - 12 points

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event?

The Tan Tussle event arrives in a few hours after the conclusion of the Luxe Laps event. It begins at 1 pm ET on July 28, 2025, and will be available to global players until 1 pm ET on July 29, 2025.

While playing the tournament, you can reach up to 40 milestones and grab the respective rewards. The 5,820 dice, 515 Peg-E Tokens (for the returning Peg-e mini event), and exclusive sticker packs are the best ones among them.

Here's a look at all the rewards available in the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event:

MilestoneTan Tussle RewardsPoints
1Eight Peg-E Tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack x 280 points
5Cash120 points
612 Peg-E Tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
915 Peg-E Tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack x 3250 points
1130 Peg-E Tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
1435 Peg-E Tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack x 3350 points
16215 dice475 points
1740 Peg-E Tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2050 Peg-E Tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice575 points
2370 Peg-E Tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
2675 Peg-E Tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3080 Peg-E Tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34100 Peg-E Tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
To get the rewards faster, you can use the dice roll multiplier. This will help you earn more points in every dice roll. However, it is recommended to refrain from spending a lot of dice and save a few for the upcoming events.

