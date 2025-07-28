Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event: All milestone rewards and how to earn points

The theme of leisure and recreation continues with the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event arriving today (July 28, 2025). It gets added as a solo tournament, replacing the Luxe Laps event. Tan Tussle offers plenty of stunning rewards that will help you reach new city boards and complete other ongoing events in Monopoly Go.This article gives a complete overview of all the milestone rewards offered in the Tan Tussle solo tournament and provides information about how you can obtain them for free.How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event?You can unlock and play the Tan Tussle event once you land on the Railroad tiles while rolling the dice on your current board. This will offer you a task: a Shutdown or a Bank Heist on another player's board. Once you complete that, you can earn points and reach higher milestones. This will eventually enable you to grab the milestone rewards for free.Here's a detailed overview of how you can earn points from the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event:ShutdownShutdown Blocked - 2 pointsShutdown Success - 4 pointsBank HeistSmall Heist - 4 pointsLarge Heist - 6 pointsBankrupt - 8 pointsMega Heist - 12 pointsAlso Read: Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event: All rewards and how to play.What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event?The Tan Tussle event arrives in a few hours after the conclusion of the Luxe Laps event. It begins at 1 pm ET on July 28, 2025, and will be available to global players until 1 pm ET on July 29, 2025.While playing the tournament, you can reach up to 40 milestones and grab the respective rewards. The 5,820 dice, 515 Peg-E Tokens (for the returning Peg-e mini event), and exclusive sticker packs are the best ones among them.Here's a look at all the rewards available in the Monopoly Go Tan Tussle event:MilestoneTan Tussle RewardsPoints1Eight Peg-E Tokens10 points240 dice25 points3Cash40 points4Green Sticker Pack x 280 points5Cash120 points612 Peg-E Tokens150 points75 minutes High Roller100 points8125 dice225 points915 Peg-E Tokens200 points10Yellow Sticker Pack x 3250 points1130 Peg-E Tokens275 points12200 dice425 points135 minutes Cash Boost200 points1435 Peg-E Tokens300 points15Pink Sticker Pack x 3350 points16215 dice475 points1740 Peg-E Tokens350 points18235 dice550 points1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points2050 Peg-E Tokens400 points21Cash500 points22275 dice575 points2370 Peg-E Tokens600 points24345 dice1K points25Cash800 points2675 Peg-E Tokens750 points27Cash850 points28360 dice1.2K points2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points3080 Peg-E Tokens800 points31Cash900 points32500 dice1.75K points33Cash1.2K points34100 Peg-E Tokens1K points3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points36600 dice2.35K points37Cash1.5K points38800 dice3.5K points39Cash2K points402125 dice8.5K pointsTo get the rewards faster, you can use the dice roll multiplier. This will help you earn more points in every dice roll. However, it is recommended to refrain from spending a lot of dice and save a few for the upcoming events.Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly GoMonopoly Go Wild Stickers explainedHow to sign out of Monopoly GoHow many boards are there in Monopoly Go?