Monopoly Go Final Stretch event: All rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Final Stretch event arrives today (July 26, 2025), replacing Rocky Patch in the solo tournament section in a few hours. Final Stretch celebrates the last days of the high-octane racing theme and the Fantastic Four collaboration events. This solo tournament offers great rewards that will enrich your virtual Monopoly experience.

This article provides all the list of all rewards and highlights you can play Final Stretch to earn more rewards.

How can you play and advance in the Monopoly Go Final Stretch event?

Final Stretch begins on July 26, 2025, at 1 PM ET and ends on July 27 at 4 PM ET.

To play the event, roll the dice and aim to land on any Railroad events. Once you land on them, complete the offered Shutdown or Bank Heist on another player's board. You earn maximum points if you achieve a Mega Heist.

This will help you earn event points and rank up to higher milestones. Once you reach the milestones, you can earn their rewards for free.

Listed below is the breakdown of points in the Monopoly go Final Stretch event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - 4 points

Large Heist - 6 points

Bankrupt - 8 points

Mega Heist - 12 points

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Final Stretch event?

Scopely has added 40 milestone rewards in the Final Stretch event. If you reach the 40th milestone, you can get 5,820 dice, 2,160 Fantastic Racers flags, and many colored sticker packs.

Here's a look at the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Final Stretch event:

Milestone Final Stretch Rewards Points 1 80 Fantastic Racers Flags 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack x 2 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 100 Fantastic Racers Flags 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 120 Fantastic Racers Flags 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack x 3 250 points 11 160 Fantastic Racers Flags 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 160 Fantastic Racers Flags 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack x 3 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 200 Fantastic Racers Flags 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 240 Fantastic Racers Flags 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 575 points 23 260 Fantastic Racers Flags 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 260 Fantastic Racers Flags 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 280 Fantastic Racers Flags 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Fantastic Racers Flags 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

Several exclusive rewards are up for grabs in the Final Stretch solo tournament. If you find it hard to move on to higher milestones, use the dice roll multiplier. However, avoid overspending your rolls as they are hard to get hold of. Saving some will help you progress in forthcoming Monopoly Go events.

Meanwhile, remember to spend your Fantastic Racers flags in the Fantastic Racers partners events to obtain more rewards.

