Monopoly Go Final Stretch event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 26, 2025 14:39 GMT
Monopoly Go Final Stretch event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Final Stretch event arrives today (July 26, 2025), replacing Rocky Patch in the solo tournament section in a few hours. Final Stretch celebrates the last days of the high-octane racing theme and the Fantastic Four collaboration events. This solo tournament offers great rewards that will enrich your virtual Monopoly experience.

This article provides all the list of all rewards and highlights you can play Final Stretch to earn more rewards.

How can you play and advance in the Monopoly Go Final Stretch event?

Final Stretch begins on July 26, 2025, at 1 PM ET and ends on July 27 at 4 PM ET.

To play the event, roll the dice and aim to land on any Railroad events. Once you land on them, complete the offered Shutdown or Bank Heist on another player's board. You earn maximum points if you achieve a Mega Heist.

This will help you earn event points and rank up to higher milestones. Once you reach the milestones, you can earn their rewards for free.

Listed below is the breakdown of points in the Monopoly go Final Stretch event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
  • Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - 4 points
  • Large Heist - 6 points
  • Bankrupt - 8 points
  • Mega Heist - 12 points

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Final Stretch event?

Scopely has added 40 milestone rewards in the Final Stretch event. If you reach the 40th milestone, you can get 5,820 dice, 2,160 Fantastic Racers flags, and many colored sticker packs.

Here's a look at the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Final Stretch event:

MilestoneFinal Stretch RewardsPoints
180 Fantastic Racers Flags10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack x 280 points
5Cash120 points
6100 Fantastic Racers Flags150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
9120 Fantastic Racers Flags200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack x 3250 points
11160 Fantastic Racers Flags275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
14160 Fantastic Racers Flags300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack x 3350 points
16215 dice475 points
17200 Fantastic Racers Flags350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20240 Fantastic Racers Flags400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice575 points
23260 Fantastic Racers Flags600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26260 Fantastic Racers Flags750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30280 Fantastic Racers Flags800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Fantastic Racers Flags1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
Several exclusive rewards are up for grabs in the Final Stretch solo tournament. If you find it hard to move on to higher milestones, use the dice roll multiplier. However, avoid overspending your rolls as they are hard to get hold of. Saving some will help you progress in forthcoming Monopoly Go events.

Meanwhile, remember to spend your Fantastic Racers flags in the Fantastic Racers partners events to obtain more rewards.

