Monopoly Go Final Stretch event: All rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Final Stretch event arrives today (July 26, 2025), replacing Rocky Patch in the solo tournament section in a few hours. Final Stretch celebrates the last days of the high-octane racing theme and the Fantastic Four collaboration events. This solo tournament offers great rewards that will enrich your virtual Monopoly experience.
This article provides all the list of all rewards and highlights you can play Final Stretch to earn more rewards.
How can you play and advance in the Monopoly Go Final Stretch event?
Final Stretch begins on July 26, 2025, at 1 PM ET and ends on July 27 at 4 PM ET.
To play the event, roll the dice and aim to land on any Railroad events. Once you land on them, complete the offered Shutdown or Bank Heist on another player's board. You earn maximum points if you achieve a Mega Heist.
This will help you earn event points and rank up to higher milestones. Once you reach the milestones, you can earn their rewards for free.
Listed below is the breakdown of points in the Monopoly go Final Stretch event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
- Shutdown Success - 4 points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - 4 points
- Large Heist - 6 points
- Bankrupt - 8 points
- Mega Heist - 12 points
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Final Stretch event?
Scopely has added 40 milestone rewards in the Final Stretch event. If you reach the 40th milestone, you can get 5,820 dice, 2,160 Fantastic Racers flags, and many colored sticker packs.
Here's a look at the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Final Stretch event:
Several exclusive rewards are up for grabs in the Final Stretch solo tournament. If you find it hard to move on to higher milestones, use the dice roll multiplier. However, avoid overspending your rolls as they are hard to get hold of. Saving some will help you progress in forthcoming Monopoly Go events.
Meanwhile, remember to spend your Fantastic Racers flags in the Fantastic Racers partners events to obtain more rewards.
