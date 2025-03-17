Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely is renowned for providing intriguing events, and the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games are no exception. It has been added to the daily tournament section. The event offers lucrative leaderboard rewards and stunning milestone rewards, and is easy to play. Hence, it has already become an instant hit among gamers worldwide.

The Horseshoe games can be unlocked easily by playing the board game. The tournament will be live in the game until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 8 PM GMT on March 17, 2025.

How can you earn points in the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games?

Collecting Horseshoes will help you earn leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

You should collect Horseshoes to progress through the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games event.

Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.

Land on Railroad tiles. Step 2: Complete the task obtained - Shutdown or Bank Heist.

Complete the task obtained - Shutdown or Bank Heist. Step 3: Collect Horseshoes.

Here's how many Horseshoes you can acquire through Shutdown and Bank Heist:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Horseshoes

Shutdown Success - Four Horseshoes

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Horseshoes

Large Heist - Six Horseshoes

Bankrupt - Eight Horseshoes

What are the leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games?

The Horseshoe Games event in Monopoly Go needs 100 tycoons together. As a tycoon, you must collect horseshoes to be placed on your group's leaderboard, enabling you to obtain better rewards.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Horseshoe Games:

Rank 1: 850 free dice, 500 clovers, Five-star Purple sticker pack, and Cash

850 free dice, 500 clovers, Five-star Purple sticker pack, and Cash Rank 2: 600 free dice, 425 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

600 free dice, 425 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash Rank 3: 400 free dice, 400 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

400 free dice, 400 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash Rank 4: 300 free dice, 400 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

300 free dice, 400 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash Rank 5: 250 free dice, 400 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

250 free dice, 400 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash Rank 6: 200 free dice, 375 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

200 free dice, 375 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash Rank 7: 150 free dice, 375 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

150 free dice, 375 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash Rank 8: 100 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

100 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash Rank 9: 75 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

75 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash Rank 10: 50 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

50 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash Rank 11-15: 350 clovers, 25 free dice, and Cash

350 clovers, 25 free dice, and Cash Rank 16-30: 300 clovers, Cash

300 clovers, Cash Rank 31-100: Cash

What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games?

40 milestone and their significant rewards have been added to Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games. These include unique sticker packs, clovers, and more. The clovers can be used in the ongoing St. Paddy's Partners event.

Here are all the milestones in the Horseshoe Games event:

Milestone Points Horseshoe Games Rewards 1 10 70 Partner event tokens 2 25 40 Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash 4 80 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 120 Cash 6 150 80 Partner event tokens (Clovers) 7 100 High Roller 5 Minutes / Cash 8 225 150 Dice Rolls / Cash 9 200 100 Partner event tokens (Clovers) / Cash

10 250 Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3) 11 275 120 Partner event tokens (Clovers) / Cash

12 350 225 Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost 5 Minutes / Cash 14 300 150 Partner event tokens (Clovers) 15 350 Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) / Cash 16 400 250 Dice Rolls / Cash 17 350 180 Partner event tokens (Clovers) 18 450 275 Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist 30 Minutes / Cash 20 400 200 Partner event tokens 21 500 Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4) 22 650 325 Dice Rolls 23 600 220 Partner event tokens (Clovers)/ Cash

24 900 400 Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash 26 750 240 Partner event tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1,000 425 Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 30 800 250 Partner event tokens (Clovers)/ Cash

31 900 Cash 32 1,500 575 Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash 34 1,000 300 Partner event tokens 35 750 Builder Bash 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash 38 3,000 950 Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash 40 7,000 2,500 Dice Rolls

Several other daily events have been introduced to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, participating in which can earn you added rewards.

