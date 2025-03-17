  • home icon
Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Mar 17, 2025 11:24 IST
Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games event offers rewards in plenty (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games event offers rewards in plenty (Image via Scopely)

Scopely is renowned for providing intriguing events, and the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games are no exception. It has been added to the daily tournament section. The event offers lucrative leaderboard rewards and stunning milestone rewards, and is easy to play. Hence, it has already become an instant hit among gamers worldwide.

The Horseshoe games can be unlocked easily by playing the board game. The tournament will be live in the game until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 8 PM GMT on March 17, 2025.

How can you earn points in the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games?

Collecting Horseshoes will help you earn leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)
Collecting Horseshoes will help you earn leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

You should collect Horseshoes to progress through the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games event.

  • Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
  • Step 2: Complete the task obtained - Shutdown or Bank Heist.
  • Step 3: Collect Horseshoes.

Here's how many Horseshoes you can acquire through Shutdown and Bank Heist:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Horseshoes
  • Shutdown Success - Four Horseshoes

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Horseshoes
  • Large Heist - Six Horseshoes
  • Bankrupt - Eight Horseshoes

What are the leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games?

The Horseshoe Games event in Monopoly Go needs 100 tycoons together. As a tycoon, you must collect horseshoes to be placed on your group's leaderboard, enabling you to obtain better rewards.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Horseshoe Games:

  • Rank 1: 850 free dice, 500 clovers, Five-star Purple sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 2: 600 free dice, 425 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 3: 400 free dice, 400 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 4: 300 free dice, 400 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 5: 250 free dice, 400 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 6: 200 free dice, 375 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 7: 150 free dice, 375 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 8: 100 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 9: 75 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 10: 50 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • Rank 11-15: 350 clovers, 25 free dice, and Cash
  • Rank 16-30: 300 clovers, Cash
  • Rank 31-100: Cash
Also read: Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event: Schedule and rewards explained.

What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games?

40 milestone and their significant rewards have been added to Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games. These include unique sticker packs, clovers, and more. The clovers can be used in the ongoing St. Paddy's Partners event.

Here are all the milestones in the Horseshoe Games event:

MilestonePoints Horseshoe Games Rewards
11070 Partner event tokens
22540 Dice Rolls
340Cash
480Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
5120Cash
615080 Partner event tokens (Clovers)
7100High Roller 5 Minutes / Cash
8225150 Dice Rolls / Cash
9200100 Partner event tokens (Clovers) / Cash
10250Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3)
11275120 Partner event tokens (Clovers) / Cash
12350225 Dice Rolls
13200Cash Boost 5 Minutes / Cash
14300150 Partner event tokens (Clovers)
15350Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) / Cash
16400250 Dice Rolls / Cash
17350180 Partner event tokens (Clovers)
18450275 Dice Rolls
19250Mega Heist 30 Minutes / Cash
20400200 Partner event tokens
21500Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4)
22650325 Dice Rolls
23600220 Partner event tokens (Clovers)/ Cash
24900400 Dice Rolls
25800Cash
26750240 Partner event tokens
27850Cash
281,000425 Dice Rolls
29500Cash Boost 10 Minutes
30800250 Partner event tokens (Clovers)/ Cash
31900Cash
321,500575 Dice Rolls
331,200Cash
341,000300 Partner event tokens
35750Builder Bash 30 Minutes
362,000700 Dice Rolls
371,500Cash
383,000950 Dice Rolls
392,000Cash
407,0002,500 Dice Rolls
Several other daily events have been introduced to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, participating in which can earn you added rewards.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
