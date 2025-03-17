Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely is renowned for providing intriguing events, and the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games are no exception. It has been added to the daily tournament section. The event offers lucrative leaderboard rewards and stunning milestone rewards, and is easy to play. Hence, it has already become an instant hit among gamers worldwide.
The Horseshoe games can be unlocked easily by playing the board game. The tournament will be live in the game until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 8 PM GMT on March 17, 2025.
How can you earn points in the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games?
You should collect Horseshoes to progress through the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games event.
- Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
- Step 2: Complete the task obtained - Shutdown or Bank Heist.
- Step 3: Collect Horseshoes.
Here's how many Horseshoes you can acquire through Shutdown and Bank Heist:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Horseshoes
- Shutdown Success - Four Horseshoes
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Horseshoes
- Large Heist - Six Horseshoes
- Bankrupt - Eight Horseshoes
What are the leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games?
The Horseshoe Games event in Monopoly Go needs 100 tycoons together. As a tycoon, you must collect horseshoes to be placed on your group's leaderboard, enabling you to obtain better rewards.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Horseshoe Games:
- Rank 1: 850 free dice, 500 clovers, Five-star Purple sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 2: 600 free dice, 425 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 3: 400 free dice, 400 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 4: 300 free dice, 400 clovers, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 5: 250 free dice, 400 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 6: 200 free dice, 375 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 7: 150 free dice, 375 clovers, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 8: 100 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 9: 75 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 10: 50 free dice, 375 clovers, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- Rank 11-15: 350 clovers, 25 free dice, and Cash
- Rank 16-30: 300 clovers, Cash
- Rank 31-100: Cash
What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games?
40 milestone and their significant rewards have been added to Monopoly Go Horseshoe Games. These include unique sticker packs, clovers, and more. The clovers can be used in the ongoing St. Paddy's Partners event.
Here are all the milestones in the Horseshoe Games event:
Several other daily events have been introduced to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, participating in which can earn you added rewards.
