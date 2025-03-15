  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event (March 15, 2025): Schedule and rewards, explained

Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event (March 15, 2025): Schedule and rewards, explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 15, 2025 22:11 IST
Monopoly GO St. Patrick
The St. Patrick's Day Parade event will help you boost your in-game progress (Image via Scopely)

Scopely is back with another milestone event, the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event, which has 62 milestones. It will run simultaneously with the St. Paddy's Partners event. Therefore, the community is eager to know how many Partners event tokens this one is bringing, among other rewards. Knowing this can also help the players decide whether trying to complete the event is worth their time and effort.

Ad

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event

As per the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event begins on March 15, 2025, and will last for three days, before concluding on March 19, 2025, a day before the St. Paddy's Partners event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

As previously mentioned, this event brings 62 milestones. Players who complete all of them can earn up to more than 18K free rolls and upwards of 3K tokens. You need to earn the requisite points to complete these milestones. Collect the points by landing on certain tiles.

While the rewards are great, you need to spend a lot of dice to complete all the milestones. Thus, it is better to go over the complete list of rewards to decide whether you want the rewards from this event, or spend the dice rolls to complete the milestones in the Partner's event.

Ad
MilestoneRewardsPoints
170 Partners event tokens5 points
225 dice10 points
3Cash15 points
4Green Sticker pack25 points
550 dice50 points
680 Partners event tokens30 points
7Green Sticker Pack35 points
840 dice40 points
9120 Partners event tokens50 points
10150 dice160 points
11Cash50 points
1250 dice55 points
13160 Partners event tokens65 points
14Yellow Sticker Pack80 points
15375 dice425 points
16180 Partners event tokens70 points
1770 dice80 points
1815 minutes Builder's Bash85 points
19Cash95 points
20575 dice675 points
21200 tokens100 points
2295 dice115 points
23Cash110 points
24220 Partners event tokens130 points
25925 dice1.15K points
26Pink Sticker Pack140 points
27250 Partners event tokens150 points
28Cash160 points
29575 dice750 points
30270 Partners event tokens180 points
31Cash190 points
32150 dice210 points
3310 minutes Cash Boost160 points
34Cash230 points
351.1K dice1.5K points
36300 Partners event tokens250 points
37200 dice300 points
38Cash450 points
39925 dice1.35K points
40Cash325 points
41350 Partners event tokens350 points
42Cash375 points
431.4K dice2.25K points
4415 minutes Wheel Boost350 points
45380 Partners event tokens450 points
46350 dice575 points
47Cash500 points
481.65K dice3K points
49400 Partners event tokens550 points
5040 minutes Mega Heist450 points
51Cash650 points
52800 dice1.8K points
53450 Partners event tokens700 points
54500 dice825 points
55Cash950 points
562.2K dice4.5K points
5715 minutes Cash Boost500 points
58375 dice800 points
59Cash950 points
60625 dice1.4K points
61Cash1.5K points
625K dice 5K dice
Ad
The St. Patrick&#039;s Day Parade event is currently live in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)
The St. Patrick's Day Parade event is currently live in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

While you can earn plenty of sticker packs, a lot of boosters, and cash, along with free rolls and Partners event tokens, you should focus on earning the Partners event tokens, as it will help you increase your chances of earning more rewards from the Partners event.

Ad

Scopely has scattered the tokens for the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event on different tiles of your boards. Landing on them will help you earn points. Acquiring requisite points will unlock milestones and help you earn corresponding rewards. You can use roll multipliers to fasten your progress in the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी