Scopely is back with another milestone event, the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event, which has 62 milestones. It will run simultaneously with the St. Paddy's Partners event. Therefore, the community is eager to know how many Partners event tokens this one is bringing, among other rewards. Knowing this can also help the players decide whether trying to complete the event is worth their time and effort.
This article discusses everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event
As per the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event begins on March 15, 2025, and will last for three days, before concluding on March 19, 2025, a day before the St. Paddy's Partners event.
As previously mentioned, this event brings 62 milestones. Players who complete all of them can earn up to more than 18K free rolls and upwards of 3K tokens. You need to earn the requisite points to complete these milestones. Collect the points by landing on certain tiles.
While the rewards are great, you need to spend a lot of dice to complete all the milestones. Thus, it is better to go over the complete list of rewards to decide whether you want the rewards from this event, or spend the dice rolls to complete the milestones in the Partner's event.
While you can earn plenty of sticker packs, a lot of boosters, and cash, along with free rolls and Partners event tokens, you should focus on earning the Partners event tokens, as it will help you increase your chances of earning more rewards from the Partners event.
Scopely has scattered the tokens for the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event on different tiles of your boards. Landing on them will help you earn points. Acquiring requisite points will unlock milestones and help you earn corresponding rewards. You can use roll multipliers to fasten your progress in the event.
