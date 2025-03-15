Scopely is back with another milestone event, the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event, which has 62 milestones. It will run simultaneously with the St. Paddy's Partners event. Therefore, the community is eager to know how many Partners event tokens this one is bringing, among other rewards. Knowing this can also help the players decide whether trying to complete the event is worth their time and effort.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event

As per the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event begins on March 15, 2025, and will last for three days, before concluding on March 19, 2025, a day before the St. Paddy's Partners event.

As previously mentioned, this event brings 62 milestones. Players who complete all of them can earn up to more than 18K free rolls and upwards of 3K tokens. You need to earn the requisite points to complete these milestones. Collect the points by landing on certain tiles.

While the rewards are great, you need to spend a lot of dice to complete all the milestones. Thus, it is better to go over the complete list of rewards to decide whether you want the rewards from this event, or spend the dice rolls to complete the milestones in the Partner's event.

Milestone Rewards Points 1 70 Partners event tokens 5 points 2 25 dice 10 points 3 Cash 15 points 4 Green Sticker pack 25 points 5 50 dice 50 points 6 80 Partners event tokens 30 points 7 Green Sticker Pack 35 points 8 40 dice 40 points 9 120 Partners event tokens 50 points 10 150 dice 160 points 11 Cash 50 points 12 50 dice 55 points 13 160 Partners event tokens 65 points 14 Yellow Sticker Pack 80 points 15 375 dice 425 points 16 180 Partners event tokens 70 points 17 70 dice 80 points 18 15 minutes Builder's Bash 85 points 19 Cash 95 points 20 575 dice 675 points 21 200 tokens 100 points 22 95 dice 115 points 23 Cash 110 points 24 220 Partners event tokens 130 points 25 925 dice 1.15K points 26 Pink Sticker Pack 140 points 27 250 Partners event tokens 150 points 28 Cash 160 points 29 575 dice 750 points 30 270 Partners event tokens 180 points 31 Cash 190 points 32 150 dice 210 points 33 10 minutes Cash Boost 160 points 34 Cash 230 points 35 1.1K dice 1.5K points 36 300 Partners event tokens 250 points 37 200 dice 300 points 38 Cash 450 points 39 925 dice 1.35K points 40 Cash 325 points 41 350 Partners event tokens 350 points 42 Cash 375 points 43 1.4K dice 2.25K points 44 15 minutes Wheel Boost 350 points 45 380 Partners event tokens 450 points 46 350 dice 575 points 47 Cash 500 points 48 1.65K dice 3K points 49 400 Partners event tokens 550 points 50 40 minutes Mega Heist 450 points 51 Cash 650 points 52 800 dice 1.8K points 53 450 Partners event tokens 700 points 54 500 dice 825 points 55 Cash 950 points 56 2.2K dice 4.5K points 57 15 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 58 375 dice 800 points 59 Cash 950 points 60 625 dice 1.4K points 61 Cash 1.5K points 62 5K dice 5K dice

The St. Patrick's Day Parade event is currently live in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

While you can earn plenty of sticker packs, a lot of boosters, and cash, along with free rolls and Partners event tokens, you should focus on earning the Partners event tokens, as it will help you increase your chances of earning more rewards from the Partners event.

Scopely has scattered the tokens for the Monopoly GO St. Patrick's Day Parade event on different tiles of your boards. Landing on them will help you earn points. Acquiring requisite points will unlock milestones and help you earn corresponding rewards. You can use roll multipliers to fasten your progress in the event.

