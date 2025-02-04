Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop: All rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event is the latest addition to the daily tournament section in the popular virtual board game, offering plenty of Leaderboard and Milestone rewards for players. It is currently live and will be available to users until 4 PM ET on February 4, 2025.

The article tells you how to play the Iceberg Hop event and claim exclusive rewards.

How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event?

To earn points and progress in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event, every participant (also called tycoon) must collect Icebergs.

Collecting points in the Iceberg Hop event is easy (Image via Scopely)

Here's how you can accumulate Icebergs in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event:

Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.

Step 2: Complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Step 3: Collect Icebergs.

You can get Icebergs in the event through Shutdown and Bank Heist:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Icebergs

Shutdown Success - Four Icebergs

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Icebergs

Large Heist - Six Icebergs

Bankrupt - Eight Icebergs

Mega Heist - Twelve Icebergs

What are the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop leaderboard rewards?

Like other daily tournaments, in the Monopoly Go Iceberg hop event, you will face other tycoons in a single group. Your total progress on the leaderboard will determine the rewards you will receive after the event's conclusion.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Iceberg Hop event:

1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Cash, and 850 dice rolls

2nd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 600 dice rolls

3rd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 400 dice rolls

4th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 300 dice rolls

5th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 250 dice rolls

6th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 200 dice rolls

7th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 150 dice rolls

8th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 100 dice rolls

9th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 75 dice rolls

10th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 dice rolls

11th-15th position: Cash and 25 dice rolls

16th-45th position: Cash

What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event?

The Iceberg Hop daily tournament offers 40 milestone rewards. These include unique sticker packs, 6815 Free Dice Rolls, 130 Pickaxe Tokens, and various other rewards. The Pickaxe tokens can be used in the Tundra Treasures event.

Here are all the milestones in the Iceberg Hop event:

Iceberg Hop Milestones Points Required Iceberg Hop Rewards 1 10 Three Tundra Treasure Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash 6 150 Five Tundra Treasure Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 Seven Tundra Treasure Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 Eight Tundra Treasure Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 10 Tundra Treasure Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 10 Tundra Treasure Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 12 Tundra Treasure Tokens 21 500 Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 17 Tundra Treasure Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash 26 750 18 Tundra Treasure Tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 20 Tundra Treasure Tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash 34 1,000 20 Tundra Treasure Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

The Iceberg Hop daily tournament runs alongside multiple other events and mini-games. You can check them out to get more rewards and gradually progress through the boards.

