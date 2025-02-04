Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop: All rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event is the latest addition to the daily tournament section in the popular virtual board game, offering plenty of Leaderboard and Milestone rewards for players. It is currently live and will be available to users until 4 PM ET on February 4, 2025.
The article tells you how to play the Iceberg Hop event and claim exclusive rewards.
How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event?
To earn points and progress in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event, every participant (also called tycoon) must collect Icebergs.
Here's how you can accumulate Icebergs in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event:
- Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
- Step 2: Complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
- Step 3: Collect Icebergs.
You can get Icebergs in the event through Shutdown and Bank Heist:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Icebergs
- Shutdown Success - Four Icebergs
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Icebergs
- Large Heist - Six Icebergs
- Bankrupt - Eight Icebergs
- Mega Heist - Twelve Icebergs
What are the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop leaderboard rewards?
Like other daily tournaments, in the Monopoly Go Iceberg hop event, you will face other tycoons in a single group. Your total progress on the leaderboard will determine the rewards you will receive after the event's conclusion.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Iceberg Hop event:
- 1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Cash, and 850 dice rolls
- 2nd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 600 dice rolls
- 3rd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 400 dice rolls
- 4th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 300 dice rolls
- 5th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 250 dice rolls
- 6th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 200 dice rolls
- 7th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 150 dice rolls
- 8th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 100 dice rolls
- 9th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 75 dice rolls
- 10th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 dice rolls
- 11th-15th position: Cash and 25 dice rolls
- 16th-45th position: Cash
What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event?
The Iceberg Hop daily tournament offers 40 milestone rewards. These include unique sticker packs, 6815 Free Dice Rolls, 130 Pickaxe Tokens, and various other rewards. The Pickaxe tokens can be used in the Tundra Treasures event.
Here are all the milestones in the Iceberg Hop event:
The Iceberg Hop daily tournament runs alongside multiple other events and mini-games. You can check them out to get more rewards and gradually progress through the boards.
