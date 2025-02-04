  • home icon
Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Feb 04, 2025 11:42 IST
You can great rewards in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event (Image via Scopely)
You can great rewards in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event is the latest addition to the daily tournament section in the popular virtual board game, offering plenty of Leaderboard and Milestone rewards for players. It is currently live and will be available to users until 4 PM ET on February 4, 2025.

The article tells you how to play the Iceberg Hop event and claim exclusive rewards.

How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event?

To earn points and progress in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event, every participant (also called tycoon) must collect Icebergs.

Collecting points in the Iceberg Hop event is easy (Image via Scopely)
Collecting points in the Iceberg Hop event is easy (Image via Scopely)

Here's how you can accumulate Icebergs in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
  • Step 2: Complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
  • Step 3: Collect Icebergs.

You can get Icebergs in the event through Shutdown and Bank Heist:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Icebergs
  • Shutdown Success - Four Icebergs

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Icebergs
  • Large Heist - Six Icebergs
  • Bankrupt - Eight Icebergs
  • Mega Heist - Twelve Icebergs

What are the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop leaderboard rewards?

Like other daily tournaments, in the Monopoly Go Iceberg hop event, you will face other tycoons in a single group. Your total progress on the leaderboard will determine the rewards you will receive after the event's conclusion.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Iceberg Hop event:

  • 1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Cash, and 850 dice rolls
  • 2nd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 600 dice rolls
  • 3rd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 400 dice rolls
  • 4th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 300 dice rolls
  • 5th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 250 dice rolls
  • 6th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 200 dice rolls
  • 7th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 150 dice rolls
  • 8th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 100 dice rolls
  • 9th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 75 dice rolls
  • 10th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 dice rolls
  • 11th-15th position: Cash and 25 dice rolls
  • 16th-45th position: Cash

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained.

What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Iceberg Hop event?

The Iceberg Hop daily tournament offers 40 milestone rewards. These include unique sticker packs, 6815 Free Dice Rolls, 130 Pickaxe Tokens, and various other rewards. The Pickaxe tokens can be used in the Tundra Treasures event.

Here are all the milestones in the Iceberg Hop event:

Iceberg Hop Milestones

Points Required

Iceberg Hop Rewards

1

10

Three Tundra Treasure Tokens

2

25

40 Free Dice Rolls

3

40

Cash

4

80

One-Star Sticker Pack

5

120

Cash

6

150

Five Tundra Treasure Tokens

7

100

High Roller for Five Minutes

8

225

150 Free Dice Rolls

9

200

Seven Tundra Treasure Tokens

10

250

Two-Star Sticker Pack

11

275

Eight Tundra Treasure Tokens

12

350

225 Free Dice Rolls

13

200

Cash Boost for Five Minutes

14

300

10 Tundra Treasure Tokens

15

350

Three-Star Sticker Pack

16

400

250 Free Dice Rolls

17

350

10 Tundra Treasure Tokens

18

450

275 Free Dice Rolls

19

250

Mega Heist For 30 Minutes

20

400

12 Tundra Treasure Tokens

21

500

Four-Star Sticker Pack

22

650

325 Free Dice Rolls

23

600

17 Tundra Treasure Tokens

24

900

400 Free Dice Rolls

25

800

Cash

26

750

18 Tundra Treasure Tokens

27

850

Cash

28

1,000

425 Free Dice Rolls

29

500

Cash Boost for 10 Minutes

30

800

20 Tundra Treasure Tokens

31

900

Cash

32

1,500

575 Free Dice Rolls

33

1,200

Cash

34

1,000

20 Tundra Treasure Tokens

35

750

Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes

36

2,000

700 Free Dice Rolls

37

1,500

Cash

38

3,000

950 Free Dice Rolls

39

2,000

Cash

40

7,000

2,500 Free Dice Rolls

The Iceberg Hop daily tournament runs alongside multiple other events and mini-games. You can check them out to get more rewards and gradually progress through the boards.

Check out our coverage on Monopoly Go:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
