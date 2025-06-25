  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament (June 25) complete schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament (June 25) complete schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jun 25, 2025 13:44 GMT
Monopoly Go Moon Mine
Monopoly GO Moon Mine tournament has returned (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament is arriving today, and the community is excited to participate and earn rewards, boosting their in-game progress. Since there are no special events that require tokens to participate in, this tournament is expected to give away more in-game assets and cash, instead of event-exclusive tokens.

That said, completing all the milestones of these tournaments often drains your dice rolls' stock. Therefore, many players like to learn about the complete list of rewards to decide whether participating in it is worth their efforts and assets.

This article brings the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament

The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament will begin on June 25, 2025, and run for a day before concluding on June 26, 2025. The tournament brings 40 milestones, challenging the community to complete them to earn rewards.

also-read-trending Trending

You can earn up to 5.5K+ dice rolls and plenty of Cash, Sticker Packs, and more. As the seasonal sticker collection event is reaching its end, all these rewards can highly boost your in-game progress.

You need to earn points to complete the milestones to earn rewards. Completing successful Shutdowns gives you four points, and the unsuccessful ones help you earn two points. Earning points from Bank Heists might be easier than from Shutdowns.

Here is how to earn points from the Moon Mine tournament (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to earn points from the Moon Mine tournament (Image via Scopely)

Each of your Small Bank Heists can earn you four points, while the Large ones give six. Lastly, the Bankrupt Heists provide eight points. Check out the complete list of rewards below:

MilestonesRewardsPoints
1Cash10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
685 dice150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
9Cash200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
11Cash275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
14175 dice300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16215 dice475 points
17Cash350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20200 dice400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
23Cash600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26350 dice750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30400 dice800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34350 dice1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice rolls8.5K points

While earning points for the initial milestones seems easy, it will become tougher when you have to chase thousands of points to complete a milestone. Therefore, in such cases, you may have to use the roll multipliers. Check out our tips to use the roll multipliers to get the best out of them.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications