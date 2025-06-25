Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament (June 25) complete schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament is arriving today, and the community is excited to participate and earn rewards, boosting their in-game progress. Since there are no special events that require tokens to participate in, this tournament is expected to give away more in-game assets and cash, instead of event-exclusive tokens.
That said, completing all the milestones of these tournaments often drains your dice rolls' stock. Therefore, many players like to learn about the complete list of rewards to decide whether participating in it is worth their efforts and assets.
This article brings the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament
The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament will begin on June 25, 2025, and run for a day before concluding on June 26, 2025. The tournament brings 40 milestones, challenging the community to complete them to earn rewards.
You can earn up to 5.5K+ dice rolls and plenty of Cash, Sticker Packs, and more. As the seasonal sticker collection event is reaching its end, all these rewards can highly boost your in-game progress.
You need to earn points to complete the milestones to earn rewards. Completing successful Shutdowns gives you four points, and the unsuccessful ones help you earn two points. Earning points from Bank Heists might be easier than from Shutdowns.
Each of your Small Bank Heists can earn you four points, while the Large ones give six. Lastly, the Bankrupt Heists provide eight points. Check out the complete list of rewards below:
Milestones
Rewards
Points
1
Cash
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
85 dice
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 points
8
125 dice
225 points
9
Cash
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
Cash
275 points
12
200 dice
425 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
175 dice
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
215 dice
475 points
17
Cash
350 points
18
235 dice
550 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
200 dice
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
775 points
23
Cash
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
350 dice
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
360 dice
1.2K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
400 dice
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
350 dice
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
600 dice
2.35K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3.5K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice rolls
8.5K points
While earning points for the initial milestones seems easy, it will become tougher when you have to chase thousands of points to complete a milestone. Therefore, in such cases, you may have to use the roll multipliers. Check out our tips to use the roll multipliers to get the best out of them.
