Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament (June 25) complete schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament is arriving today, and the community is excited to participate and earn rewards, boosting their in-game progress. Since there are no special events that require tokens to participate in, this tournament is expected to give away more in-game assets and cash, instead of event-exclusive tokens.

That said, completing all the milestones of these tournaments often drains your dice rolls' stock. Therefore, many players like to learn about the complete list of rewards to decide whether participating in it is worth their efforts and assets.

This article brings the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament

The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament will begin on June 25, 2025, and run for a day before concluding on June 26, 2025. The tournament brings 40 milestones, challenging the community to complete them to earn rewards.

You can earn up to 5.5K+ dice rolls and plenty of Cash, Sticker Packs, and more. As the seasonal sticker collection event is reaching its end, all these rewards can highly boost your in-game progress.

You need to earn points to complete the milestones to earn rewards. Completing successful Shutdowns gives you four points, and the unsuccessful ones help you earn two points. Earning points from Bank Heists might be easier than from Shutdowns.

Here is how to earn points from the Moon Mine tournament (Image via Scopely)

Each of your Small Bank Heists can earn you four points, while the Large ones give six. Lastly, the Bankrupt Heists provide eight points. Check out the complete list of rewards below:

Milestones Rewards Points 1 Cash 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 85 dice 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 Cash 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 Cash 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 175 dice 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 Cash 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 200 dice 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 Cash 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 350 dice 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 400 dice 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 350 dice 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice rolls 8.5K points

While earning points for the initial milestones seems easy, it will become tougher when you have to chase thousands of points to complete a milestone. Therefore, in such cases, you may have to use the roll multipliers. Check out our tips to use the roll multipliers to get the best out of them.

